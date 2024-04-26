Silk Market, 65% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global silk market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.14 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 8.39% during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to contribute 65%. to the growth of the global market.

The Silk Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.

Region Outlook

North America Europe APAC Middle East & Africa

3. APAC - The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is predicted to make up 65% of the global market growth in the coming years. Experts at Technavio have talked about how different countries in this area, like China and India, are impacting the silk market. Silk has been super important in Chinese culture for ages, even the emperors used it and gave it as gifts. Over time, it spread across Asia-Pacific.

In India , silk is a big deal too, seen as a sign of royalty. Most of it comes from states like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. People having more money to spend and more women working are also boosting the demand for silk. All these things are expected to make the market grow in the APAC region in the future.

Research Analysis

In the vibrant realm of textiles, the Silk Market stands as a testament to the rich heritage of sericulture. Here, you'll find an exquisite collection of Silk Worms' creations, including Mulberry Silk, Tussar Silk, and Eri Silk. Delve into the world of natural fibers and discover the magic of Silk Fibroin and Silk Polypeptide derived from the cocoon production process.

Transform your wardrobe with Silk-based biomaterials, such as Gowns, Wedding gowns, Neckties, Scarves, and Household items. Admire Wall hangings, Pillows, Upholstery, Draperies, and Ties crafted from this Protein Fiber. Explore the therapeutic potential of Silk in Medicine and indulge in the timeless art of Reeling, Throwing, Weaving, and Dyeing. Experience the allure of Silk fibers, from Spider silk's intricate structure to the luster of various silk types. The Silk Market is your gateway to a world of elegance, sustainability, and innovation.

Market Overview

The Silk Market is a renowned bazaar known for its intricate and beautiful silk products. This market is a hub for various sellers, hailing from different regions, showcasing their unique and exquisite silk collections. The Spider Silk, a rare and coveted material, is a major attraction. The market is also famous for its production of high-quality Cosmetics and Perfumes. The Tusar and Sontes are popular types of silk found here. The Epicurean delights of the region are a must-try, especially the delicious fruits and sweets.

The Experience is further enhanced by the warm hospitality of the locals. The Conditions are suitable for the cultivation of Silk, making it a natural and sustainable source. The Producers are skilled artisans who take pride in their work, ensuring the production of superior quality products. The Scarves, Fabrics, and Clothing made from Silk are sought after by tourists and locals alike. The Economics of the region thrive on the Silk Trade, making it an integral part of the local culture.

