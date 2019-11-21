Silk Medical Aesthetics Completes Enrollment in Clinical Trial for Industry's First Silk-Based Dermal Filler

BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Silk Medical Aesthetics , a spin-off of green chemistry company Evolved By Nature, today announced it has finished enrollment in a clinical trial for the dermatology industry's first silk-based dermal filler. Silk Medical Aesthetics has licensed Evolved By Nature's technology, combining its proprietary Activated Silk™ technology with hyaluronic acid to develop a reversible dermal filler that aims to introduce a new level of customization to the marketplace and enable surgeons to administer injections with greater precision.

Dermal filler treatments are one of the most common cosmetic procedures nationwide, with over 2.6 million procedures completed in 2018 alone. The majority of fillers today are largely composed of hyaluronic acid, a natural substance found in the human body prized for its ability to hydrate and firm the skin. While hyaluronic acid injections are safe and commonplace procedures, the market is experiencing an uptick in the number of adverse events associated with highly cross-linked gels. In addition, hyaluronic acid, which by nature absorbs water, can typically cause additional swelling to occur around the injection area, which can make it difficult for surgeons to predict the final result.

Silk Medical Aesthetics' composite filler concept leverages Evolved By Nature's Activated Silk™ technology which aims to yield unique mechanical, rheological and optical properties not possible with traditional hyaluronic acid. Activated Silk is made by dissolving the pure silk fibroin protein in a simple saltwater solution. This solution has the potential to be tailored to elicit different properties best suited for any volume filling application in the skin, from superficial to deep injections, as well as the treatment of acne scars.

"Despite their widespread popularity, dermal fillers have seen little innovation over the last 20 years," said Silk Medical Aesthetics co-founder Greg Altman. "The Activated Silk technology is a huge leap forward for dermal fillers, as it introduces a new level of customization from a natural and biocompatible protein unseen in the market until now. We look forward to continuing our research and eventually working with leading dermatologists and plastic surgeons to introduce our silk-based solution to patients."

This news comes on the heels of Silk Medical Aesthetics' dermal filler being named to ELLE magazine's first-ever Future of Beauty Awards. The company's injectable dermal filler concept was named a winner in the New Injectables category.

For more information, please visit https://www.silkmedicalaesthetics.com/ .

About Silk Medical Aesthetics

Silk Medical Aesthetics is a Boston-based company on a mission to create better performing dermal fillers by leveraging the power of natural silk. A spinoff of green chemistry company Evolved by Nature, Silk Medical Aesthetics was founded by silk experts Drs. Greg Altman and Rebecca Lacouture in 2018, received over $8 million in private equity financing and is backed by a diverse group of investors.

About Evolved By Nature

Evolved By Nature™ is a green chemistry company on a mission to create products that are better performing, and healthier for people and the planet. Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Evolved By Nature's chemistry platform is based on its patented Activated Silk™ technology, which is pure silk in liquid form. Activated Silk, an entirely natural and sustainable technology, replaces many of the harsh, hidden synthetic polymers, plastics and additives commonly used to make products in industries ranging from apparel to personal care to medical. Activated Silk can be configured into dozens of different molecular compositions to achieve desired results. Silk experts, Drs. Gregory Altman and Rebecca Lacouture, founded Evolved By Nature in 2013, and the company is backed by a diverse group of investors.

