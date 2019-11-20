Silk Medical Aesthetics Wins Elle Future of Beauty Award

BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Silk Medical Aesthetics, a spin-off of green chemistry company Evolved By Nature, proudly announces the receipt of ELLE magazine's first-ever Future of Beauty Awards 2019. Silk Medical Aesthetics' injectable dermal filler, in development, is a winner in the New Injectables category. This is the first time silk has been explored for use in volume correction, a breakthrough made possible by Evolved By Nature's patented Activated Silk™ technology.

The dermal filler concept leverages Evolved by Nature's Activated Silk™ technology alongside Hyaluronic Acid and aims to add a new level of customization to the marketplace. Activated Silk is made by dissolving the pure silk fibroin protein in a simple saltwater solution. Bench studies have shown that the addition of Activated Silk may provide advanced product benefits, including more precise control of swelling, decoupling of filler longevity from gel elasticity and cross-linking density, and advanced optical properties. The product portfolio is being designed for the eventual treatment of wrinkles and scars on the face, body and hands across a variety of skin depths.

"We are honored to have our dermal filler recognized in ELLE Magazine's first-ever Future of Beauty Awards" said Silk Medical Aesthetics co-founder, Dr. Greg Altman. "Activated Silk technology is a huge leap forward in an industry that has seen little innovation over the last 20 years. We look forward to continuing our research and eventually working with leading dermatologists and plastic surgeons to introduce our silk-based solution to patients."

About Silk Medical Aesthetics

Silk Medical Aesthetics is a Boston-based company on a mission to create better performing dermal fillers by leveraging the power of natural silk. A spinoff of green chemistry company Evolved by Nature, Silk Medical Aesthetics was founded by silk experts Drs. Greg Altman and Rebecca Lacouture in 2018, received over $8 million in private equity financing and is backed by a diverse group of investors.

About Evolved By Nature

Evolved By Nature™ is a green chemistry company on a mission to create products that are better performing, and healthier for people and the planet. Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Evolved By Nature's chemistry platform is based on its patented Activated Silk™ technology, which is pure silk in liquid form. Activated Silk, an entirely natural and sustainable technology, replaces many of the harsh, hidden synthetic polymers, plastics and additives commonly used to make products in industries ranging from apparel to personal care to medical. Activated Silk can be configured into dozens of different molecular compositions to achieve desired results. Silk experts, Drs. Gregory Altman and Rebecca Lacouture, founded Evolved By Nature in 2013, and the company is backed by a diverse group of investors.

