Silk Secures $55M in Series B Financing Round Led by S Capital

NEEDHAM, Mass., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silk, the database supercharger, today announced that it has completed an oversubscribed Series B round of financing at a total of $55 million. S Capital led the investment round with participation from existing investors including Sequoia Capital, Pitango, Globespan, Ibex, and Vintage and new investors including Clal Insurance, Bank HaPoalim, Meitav Dash and Menora Mivtachim. The significant investment is a testimonial to Silk's exponential growth, as demand for cloud environments rise rapidly in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. It will allow Silk to accelerate its sales and marketing efforts and expand engineering development.

The Silk Platform is the only cloud platform in the market today that enables enterprises to migrate their mission critical applications to the cloud seamlessly, while increasing performance over on-prem environments. The platform makes cloud environments run 10x faster and the entire application stack more resilient to any infrastructure hiccups or malfunctions. Silk sits neatly between the cloud infrastructure and the customer's database. It is a smart, resilient, yet invisible, layer that transforms the database into a cloud powerhouse by allowing it to optimize data without any change to the database or application. Amongst Silk's customers are leaders in their fields such as eToro and Payoneer.

"The cloud vendors are now beginning the fight over customers' databases and other mission-critical 'crown jewels'. To win this fight, they need to guarantee that customers will meet their own end users' SLAs, by enabling prime scalability and performance of their mission-critical applications," says Dani Golan, CEO, Silk. "Having this capital allows us to bring the vision accelerated cloud adoption to a wider audience."

The Series B financing comes as Silk continues to expand its market reach in the public cloud. To bring the power of Silk to this audience, the company has partnered with the major cloud vendors. Silk is a Microsoft Azure IP co-sell incentivized partner, an AWS ISV technology partner and a GCP partner.

"As companies increasingly move their business-critical workloads to the cloud, it is more important than ever that their cloud infrastructure offer them the performance these workloads demand," said Aya Peterburg, Founder-Managing Partner, S Capital. "The Silk Platform is perfectly poised to enable the cloud vendors to meet this demand and deliver on their promise of fast and easy cloud."

About Silk

Silk is the database supercharger - the smart platform that delivers game-changing database performance without changing a thing about your underlying apps or database infrastructure, whether you're running real-time transactional workloads or analytical workloads - so your entire stack runs 10x faster. And with always-on availability across regions, zones, and clouds, your databases keep going strong no matter what the cloud throws at you. Industry leaders like Priceline, Cisco, and Telefonica rely on Silk for unlimited cloud flexibility, unbreakable data resiliency, and the greatest database performance of their lives.

