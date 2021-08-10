Silk® Turns the Yogurt Aisle on its Head with New Silk Greek Style Coconutmilk Yogurt Alternatives

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greek offerings dominate the yogurt category, encompassing nearly half of yogurt sales (44%1). But with roots in traditional dairy, Greek offerings on-shelf lack when it comes plant-based yogurt alternatives, because brands have historically struggled to deliver on Greek's signature thickness and texture. No plant-based yogurt alternative brand has successfully created a Greek style yogurt alternative that meets consumer taste and texture expectations … until now.

SILK GREEK STYLE COCONUTMILK YOGURT ALTERNATIVES #SilkGreekIsThick

Silk, a leader in plant-based food & beverage offerings, is turning the yogurt aisle on its head with new Silk Greek Style Coconutmilk Yogurt Alternatives– the product of a multiyear effort to deliver the signature traits of Greek, without the traditional ingredient of dairy, resulting in a breakthrough combination of thick texture and a good source of plant-based protein2, all in a great-tasting, plant-based yogurt alternative line. Silk Greek is seriously thick… in fact, it's so thick, you can flip over a spoonful and it won't budge!

"70% of plant-based beverage buyers are not yet buying plant-based yogurt alternatives," said Lia Stierwalt, Senior Director of Marketing, Silk Plant-Based Yogurt Alternatives. "We saw an incredible opportunity to appeal to those who are already familiar with a plant-based lifestyle, as well as those who love Greek style yogurt. Silk is already a plant-based yogurt aisle favorite, and now we are tackling the elusive Greek Style category head-on. As part of our product innovation process, we tested Silk Greek with many consumers. We are confident that we're delivering a fantastic tasting, high-protein, plant-based yogurt alternative."

Free of dairy and artificial sweeteners, Silk Greek contains 10 grams of plant-based protein, live and active cultures, and is certified vegan. Dive into one of the four crowd-pleasing flavors, including Vanilla, Strawberry, Lemon, and Blueberry, all with a smooth, thick coconutmilk base which is sure to delight! Silk Greek does more than just taste good, it also does good for the planet: 100 percent of the water used to make Silk Greek Style yogurt alternatives is restored back to nature, drop for drop.

Silk Greek ($1.99 per 5.3oz cup) is the latest plant-based yogurt alternative innovation from Silk, which also offers Almondmilk Yogurt Alternatives, Almondmilk Mix-Ins Yogurt Alternatives, and Soymilk Yogurt Alternatives. The new plant-based line is currently available in select retailers nationwide, including Albertson's, Safeway, Publix, Jewel, Giant Food, Stop n' Shop, ShopRite, HyVee, and Raley's. To find Silk Greek near you, visit the store locator at Silk.com and follow @Silk on Twitter and Instagram and join the conversation with #SilkGreekIsThick.

About Silk®

Silk was founded on a promise to make the world a healthier place. As a steward of the environment, we believe that plant-based foods are the best way to nourish people and the planet. Today we offer a broad portfolio of great-tasting plant-based options, including soymilk, almondmilk, cashewmilk, coconutmilk, oatmilk, dairy-free coffee creamers, and dairy-free yogurt alternatives. Silk's entire plant-based portfolio is verified by the Non-GMO Project, and we also offer Silk almondmilk and Silk soymilk in organic options. Connect with Silk online at Silk.com and @Silk. Since 2009, Silk has been committed to water conservation and restoration. Because we believe that nature shouldn't go thirsty, and neither should you. For more information, visit Silk.com/about-us/sustainability.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Happy Family® Organics, Honest to Goodness™, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK™, Two Good®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 14 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com/. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

1 HH Penetration Total US All Outlets IRI Panel L52W Q2 '21

2 See Nutrition Information for Saturated Fat Content

SOURCE Silk