Silk® ULTRA Helps Athletes Upgrade Their Protein Intake, Workouts ... and Their Home Gym Setup

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gym-goers and fitness buffs have been forced to flex and reimagine their workout routines during the pandemic, with home gyms creatively popping up in garages, basements and spare bedrooms across the country. But with demand for workout equipment up 500%1 and gym supplies on endless backorder, many of these everyday athletes are missing the essentials they need for a serious workout.

Silk ULTRA challenges athletes to sweat it out with Michael Phelps and Aly Raisman for a chance to win at-home gym essentials and free Silk ULTRA for the rest of the year. Visit SilkULTRAUpgrade.com for more. The Silk ULTRA Upgrade will arm athletes with hard-to-get equipment such as kettlebells, free weights, resistance bands, and an ample supply of Silk ULTRA to take them through the year.

Silk®, America's No. 1 plant-based beverage brand, is celebrating the release of its new high-protein beverage Silk ULTRA by giving fitness enthusiasts the chance to win the gym gear they need to keep crushing the game – from the convenience of their home. Introducing the Silk ULTRA Upgrade, which will arm athletes with hard-to-get equipment such as kettlebells, free weights, resistance bands, and an ample supply of Silk ULTRA to take them through the year. But for a chance to upgrade, they must unleash their inner beast mode by completing one of two 10-minute, high-intensity ULTRA Sweat Sessions, hosted by decorated athletes Michael Phelps and Aly Raisman.

"I've been so impressed by the people who are still hustling, while making the most of the limited equipment they have at home," said Phelps, whose Sweat Session is a supercharged, muscle-building workout. "Not only does Silk ULTRA taste great, but it also provides 20 grams of complete plant-based protein. Adding in the Silk ULTRA Upgrade is a great way to help up their fitness game, but first they're going to have to sweat it out with me, because it's all about pushing yourself."

"I know that exercising from home during these challenging times requires a lot of flexibility and creativity," said Raisman, who leads an energizing, timed interval Sweat Session. "No matter where they are in their fitness journey, athletes can enhance their at-home gym space to help support their fitness goals. Plus with new Silk ULTRA, which is packed with plant-based protein, they can now get the protein they want in a convenient and delicious drink."

For the next 20 days (to celebrate Silk ULTRA's 20 grams of protein), challenge yourself for a chance to win a Silk ULTRA Upgrade by doing the following at SilkULTRAUpgrade.com:

Complete an ULTRA Sweat Session with Michael Phelps or Aly Raisman (trust us, it will get your heart pumping!)

or (trust us, it will get your heart pumping!) Submit a sweaty selfie to prove you did the hard work

Share how plant-based food and beverage options power you to perform at your best

50 lucky at-home athletes will be randomly chosen for the ultimate ULTRA Upgrade — visit here for complete rules.

"Despite current challenges, athletes are still committed to their fitness goals — no matter where they are working out — and our new plant-based protein beverage Silk ULTRA helps support their muscle maintenance and repair," said Andrew Hartshorn, senior vice president, plant-based food and beverages for Silk. "Athletes shouldn't have to compromise on taste, nutrition, or their home gym setup, and through the Silk ULTRA Upgrade, we're giving active consumers a way to take their workouts to the next level."

About Silk ULTRA

Geared toward people who prioritize their fitness, Silk ULTRA (MSRP: $4.99 / 59-oz. carton) features 20 grams of complete plant-based protein per serving for muscle maintenance and repair. It is an excellent source of calcium and vitamins A and D, as well as vitamins B2 and B12, which help your body turn food into energy. Silk ULTRA is available in multiserve cartons with flavors including Creamy Chocolate, Unsweet and Original, which contains 2.5 times the protein of traditional dairy milk2.

To find where Silk ULTRA is sold in grocery stores near you, visit Silk.com.

Silk® ULTRA Upgrade Sweepstakes NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Starts on February 16, 2021 at 12:00:00 a.m. CT and ends on March 7, 2021 at 11:59:59 p.m. CT. Mail in postcard entries must be postmarked by 3/8/21 and received by 3/15/21. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., who are 18 years of age or older and the age of majority in their state of residence (19 in AL & NE, 21 in MS). Fifty (50) Grand Prizes: an at-home gym kit, ARV: $683.60 each, Total ARV: $34,180.00. Odds of winning are based on the number of eligible entries received. Void where prohibited. For complete Official Rules including details on how to enter via mail without completing a workout or uploading a photo, visit www.SilkULTRAupgrade.com. Sponsor: Danone, US LLC, 12002 Airport Way, Broomfield, CO 80021.

About Silk®

Silk was founded on a promise to make the world a healthier place. As a steward of the environment, we believe that plant-based foods are the best way to nourish people and the planet. Today we offer a broad portfolio of nutritious, great-tasting plant-based options, including soymilk, almondmilk, cashewmilk, coconutmilk, oatmilk, dairy-free coffee creamers, dairy-free yogurt alternatives and culinary options. Silk's entire plant-based portfolio is verified by the Non-GMO Project, and we also offer Silk almondmilk and Silk soymilk in organic options. Connect with Silk online at Silk.com and @Silk. Since 2014, Silk has been committed to water conservation and restoration. Because we believe that nature shouldn't go thirsty, and neither should you. For more information, visit https://silk.com/about-us/sustainability/.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company with a portfolio of dairy and plant-based foods. As the world's largest Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, Good Plants™, Horizon ® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK™, Two Good®, Vega®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 13 production locations across the U.S., our mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

1 Yelp: Local Economic Impact Report, June 2020.

2 Silk ULTRA Original: 20g protein per cup; Reduced Fat Milk: 8g protein per cup. USDA, ARS. FoodData Central, 2020.

