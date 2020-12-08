Silk Welcomes Gaurav Gupta to Growth Advisory Board

NEEDHAM, Mass., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silk, the leading cloud data platform company, today announced it has appointed Gaurav Gupta, VP of Infrastructure and Security at Farfetch, the leading platform for the luxury fashion industry, to its growth advisory board.

With a career of over 18 years building enterprise systems and cloud-scale infrastructure globally, Gaurav has spent over a decade in Silicon Valley building startups like NeoPath (acquired by Cisco), CloudVelox (acquired by VMWare), and Vontu (acquired by Symantec). He has served in leadership roles at ScaleArc, Snapdeal, and Farfetch.

Gaurav is extremely passionate about building scalable systems and engineering teams with a culture of building products that manage infrastructure and security at scale. Gaurav joins board members Andy Walter, Former Senior VP of IT and Shared Services at Procter & Gamble, and Kirk Ball, EVP and CTO at Giant Eagle, to help strengthen Silk's focus and development in the retail sector.

"As clouds become the default platform to run large scale workloads in ecommerce, retail, and other businesses, there is a need to redesign the data storage layer which understands the application behavior and solves the performance, scaling, and optimization challenges at scale," said Gaurav. "The Silk Cloud Data Platform has the potential to fill this gap in the market. I look forward to working with the rest of the members of Silk's growth advisory board to ensure that this value and Silk's story is being told."

"With the holiday season upon us, it is more important than ever that retailers achieve the levels of performance they need to keep up with online orders and avoid outages like what we saw with AWS over the Black Friday weekend," said Dani Golan, CEO of Silk. "Silk offers retailers high performance and the flexibility to quickly and easily migrate their workloads to other clouds or on-prem if needed. We are thrilled to have Gaurav join our growth advisory board to advise us on how we can continue to strengthen and expand our offering for the industry."

Silk's Cloud Data Platform optimizes everything about life in the cloud, allowing organizations to get ten times the performance out of their existing cloud data while spending 30% less. It fits neatly between your full application stack and cloud infrastructure, making your entire cloud environment run smarter without changing a thing. With real-time data reduction, thin provisioning, and continuous resource optimization, Silk automatically matches your cloud data spend to your actual data needs at every moment, so you can spend less and cloud more.

