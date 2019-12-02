SilkBalance Names Top 2019 Retailers

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SilkBalance, the pool and spa industry leader, honored the best authorized retailers during a special awards ceremony at the recent 2019 International Pool | Spa | Patio Expo in New Orleans.

The 2019 Authorized SilkBalance Retailer Award Winners:

Dealer of the Year Award – Mountain Hot Tub Most Improve Dealer Award – Hot Spring Spas & Pool Tables 2 Most Promising Dealer Award – Bullfrog Spas of Utah All-Star Sales Team Award – Lifestyles Hot Tubs Customer Service Award – Coleman Bright Ideas for Your Home Outstanding Achievement in Sales Award – Don Riling & The Olympic Hot Tub Team International Dealer of the Year Award – Happy Hot Tubs – UK Wellness Leadership Award – Nate Hlibichuk of Hot Spring Spas & Pool Tables 2

SilkBalance is pleased to offer industry awards to our top performing retailers. Many of these awards were instituted at the beginning of our history, in 2008, and continue today as standards for authorized dealers to attain. Displaying these awards in their stores is a testament to their customers that they remain committed to providing them with quality products.

About Silk Water Solutions Inc.:

Silk Water Solutions Inc. and Silk Water Solutions (USA) Inc., DBA SilkBalance, operates its international headquarters in greater Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and its United States office in Bellingham, Wash. SilkBalance manufactures spa water care products for distribution throughout North America and Europe via a network of authorized pool and spa retailers.

As of 2019, SilkBalance has expanded its family of spa water care products to include SilkBalance (in 76- and 38-ounce bottles), SilkBalance Gems, Clean Start, Shock Gems and Welcome to Water Care Kits.

SilkBalance recently won the 2019 GHP News Fitness and Nutrition Award as the Best Spa and Hot Tub Water Conditioner in the US and Canada. The company also has been recognized as a Best of Bellingham Award Program. SilkBalance Gems won first place for Best Green Product at the International Pool | Spa | Patio Show in Las Vegas. Shock Gems by SilkBalance were named a top 50 product in by Pool & Spa News magazine.

For more information, visit https://www.silkbalance.com/.

Join the conversation at https://www.facebook.com/silkbalance.

MEDIA CONTACT

Eric Vician, Director of Promotions, SilkBalance Spa Water Care

promotions@silkbalance.com

SOURCE SilkBalance

Related Links

https://silkbalance.com/

