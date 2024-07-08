Silkland Releases 4ft USB4 Cable: 40Gbps Data Sync, 240W Rapid Charging, 8K/6K/5K

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silkland, a tech brand specializing in cables and accessories, has once again raised the bar with its new 4ft USB-IF Certified USB4 Cable. This latest cable delivers unmatched speed and convenience, and works seamlessly with all Thunderbolt 4 / 3 / Type C devices, making it an essential tool for professionals and everyday users alike.

Silkland's latest offering stands out as the longest USB-IF certified USB4 cable, measuring at 4ft. This means users can now enjoy a longer reach without compromising speed and efficiency compared to the standard 3.3ft cables. Fully supports the latest features to future-proof your setup. Backward compatible with USB 3.2 Gen 2, USB 3.2 Gen 2 x 2.

One of the unique features of this USB4 cable is its small interface. Unlike the bulky designs of others, it ensures compatibility with cased devices. Moreover, its Netbraid-48 construction enhances both softness and durability, promising longevity and sustained quality through extensive use.

Beyond convenience and durability, the Silkland 4ft USB4 Cable is 2x faster than the previous generation USB4 cable, delivering up to 40Gbps bandwidth. With this speed, users can copy 14 hours of high-definition video or 25,000 photos in just one minute, saving valuable time and effort.

In addition to its data sync capabilities, the Silkland 4ft USB4 Cable offers rapid charging up to 240W (48/5A) power supply. It is also backward compatible with 100W, 140W, and 180W in Extended Power Range (EPR), making it a versatile and reliable charging solution. Equipped with an E-Marker chip, it ensures safety, stability, and battery protection for worry-free use.

For professionals, the cable offers a single 8K@60Hz/5K@60Hz/4K@144Hz or dual 4K@60Hz display support. This feature allows users to connect their laptop or dock to a monitor and get a crisp detail and full-color gamut view. The cable also supports MST Daisy Chain, improving work efficiency and project professionalism.

For more information, please visit: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D1VFF7HP

About Silkland

Founded in 2019, Silkland integrates design, R&D, and sales, specializing in high-end cable development. With a focus on cutting-edge technology products, it leads the high-end cable market across the US, Europe, Japan. As a member of VESA and USB-IF, Silkland has demonstrated its commitment to quality and innovation by developing certified DP 2.1 cables, USB4 cables, HDMI 2.1 cables.

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@silkland_official

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsiWyZZJFoDLRGvfs0ETNqw

SOURCE Silkland