Silk's Oat Yeah™ Oatmilk Creamer Is Coffee's New Best Friend

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Silk®, America's No. 1 plant-based beverage brand, continues to expand its line of Oat Yeah™ oatmilk products with the introduction of new Oat Yeah™ Oatmilk Creamer, available at grocery stores nationwide starting this August.

Silk introduces new Oat Yeah™ Oatmilk Creamer at stores nationwide New Oat Yeah™ Oatmilk Creamer is available in two flavors: The Vanilla One and The Oatmeal Cookie One

With the brand's latest innovation, coffee drinkers can now "froth like a boss" and create their own barista-quality beverages at home. Oat Yeah Oatmilk Creamer is crafted using gluten-free oats and is available in two creamy varieties that let the flavor shine through, without the "moo." Both The Vanilla One, featuring a natural vanilla flavor that's sweet and creamy, and The Oatmeal Cookie One, inspired by the classic treat with a hint of sweet cinnamon, make the perfect wingman to your cup of joe. Oat Yeah Oatmilk Creamers are dairy-free, nut-free, gluten-free and Non-GMO Project Verified.

"Oatmilk first gained popularity with coffee-lovers in lattes from their favorite coffeeshops. Now, with Oat Yeah Oatmilk Creamers, that experience is just as easy to enjoy at home," said Martha Opela, senior brand manager of better-for-you creamers for Silk. "They're deliciously creamy, gluten- and nut-free for those with food sensitivities, and are entirely plant-based versus traditional dairy creamers."

Oat Yeah Oatmilk Creamers are available in grocery stores nationwide—including Target, Walmart and Sprouts—starting in August 2019, with a suggested retail price of $4.29 per quart.

To learn more about Silk's Oat Yeah Oatmilk Creamer line, visit https://silk.com/plant-based-products/creamer/. To find Silk products in a store near you, visit https://silk.com/where-to-buy/.

About Silk®

Silk was founded on a promise to make the world a healthier place. As a steward of the environment, we believe that plant-based foods are the best way to nourish people and the planet. Today, we offer a broad portfolio of nutritious, great-tasting, plant-based options, including soymilk, almondmilk, cashewmilk, coconutmilk, oatmilk, dairy-free coffee creamers, and dairy-free yogurt alternatives. Silk's entire plant-based portfolio is verified by the Non-GMO Project, and we also offer Silk almondmilk and Silk soymilk in organic options. Connect with Silk online at Silk.com and @Silk. Since 2014, Silk has been committed to water conservation and restoration. For more information, visit silk.com/about-us/sustainability.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a Certified B Corporation® business unit of Danone that operates in the U.S. from headquarter offices in White Plains, N.Y. and Broomfield, Colo. Danone North America was formed as a Public Benefit Corporation in 2017 to nourish people, communities and the world through its diverse portfolio of healthful dairy- and plant-based products, coffee creamers and beverages. Its portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, Danonino®, Horizon Organic®, International Delight®, Light & Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious Dairy Free®, STōK®, Two Good™, Vega®, Wallaby Organic® and YoCrunch®. The mission of Danone North America and that of Danone worldwide is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, please visit DanoneNorthAmerica.com. Find more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status at https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

SOURCE Silk