Silly Juice Announces West Coast Retail Distribution

The distribution momentum for Silly Juice has been rapid, with the brand accelerating from a small-scale sampling relationship with Albertsons to doubling their order in just two weeks to become available at locations across the west coast. Following tremendous reception for Silly Juice's direct-to-consumer website launch in August, the brand sold out within four hours of its release. Silly Juice's quick distribution expansion is a testament to the strong interest from shoppers for its high-quality flavor innovation.

"We're so excited to bring Silly Juice's twists on classic flavors to grocery store shelves across the west coast, and meet the consumer's demand to get their hands on our unique varieties," said Keith Davis, CEO and Co-Founder of Silly Juice. "Expanding to in-store retail for the first time through these meaningful partnerships is the next step in bringing the Silly Juice experience to families across the country, and delivering a burst of mouthwatering flavor that reminds them to take a break in their days and get a little silly."

Silly Juice was co-founded by CEO and entrepreneur, Keith Davis and YouTube stars, The Ace Family, to start a revolution in the juice category. During a period when consumers are spending more time at home than ever before, Silly Juice brings creative flavor combinations to the forefront of their grocery aisles to make the whole family's taste buds dance.

Silly Juice is available in six fun-filled varieties, including Cool Blue Freeze, Orange Cream, Pink Strawberry Swirl, Red Apple Cherry Blossom, Watermelon Fruit Punch, and White Grape Burst. Made with real juice and no high fructose corn syrup, Silly Juice is non-GMO, gluten-free, low in sodium, and contains no added colors.

Silly Juice is available at select Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, and Safeway stores for $1.59/10 fl. oz. bottle. To find a retailer near you, please visit the store locator. Silly Juice is also available direct-to-consumer at the brand's online store for $15.95/12-pack.

For more information about Silly Juice, please visit: https://sillyjuice.com/ and follow along on Instagram (@sillyjuiceworld).

About Silly Brands Inc.

Headquartered in City of Industry, Silly Brands is committed to making consumers smile and bringing joy into their everyday lives. Silly Brands never compromises on quality, and provides only natural ingredients so families worldwide can focus on making silly memories with their loved ones. For more information, visit https://sillyjuice.com/, and follow along on Instagram (@sillyjuiceworld).

SOURCE Silly Brands Inc.