"Silly Love Songs" Music Video - Valentine Tribute to Silenced Heroes by Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr.

"We lift our voices in honor of those whose voices have been silenced. When people become iconic in death, we fail to appreciate the great loss of happy, loving moments. Their joy and laughter is forgotten," said Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr., who are named by Clive Davis as the 'First Couple of Pop & Soul,' in a joint statement. "Our project's theme is that Civil Rights are Human Rights … in this month of history, we share it with all of our brothers and sisters. This music is for the Silly Love Songs our 'blackbirds' of every color will never be able to sing."