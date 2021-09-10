Silly Seussian Celebration at the Springfield Museums!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Springﬁeld Museums is proud to present the Silly Seussian Celebration: September 18, 2021, from 10 am-5 pm. A highly interactive day with performance by Keith Munslow and activities galore including: a Green Egg Hunt/LEGO® Sculpture, Color a Dr. Seuss Magnet, Silly Sounds and How We Hear Them, Spark!Lab on the Quad: Oh the Places We'll Float and a Rhyming Scavenger Hunt. Also meet the Cat in the Hat and Thing 1 and Thing 2.

"We are so excited to spend time together with our visitors being just a little bit silly!" said Jenny Powers, Family Engagement Coordinator. "We will be using all of our senses during this celebration to explore and discover and wonder!"

Program Highlights

Silly Sounds and How We Hear Them, 11 am-1 pm & 2 pm-3 pm

Sound tubes, mallets, tart pans, drums, shaky eggs, and noise makers galore! Fill the Quad with silly sounds and join one of our educators to learn how our ears process what we hear.

Meet the Cat in the Hat, Thing 1 and Thing 2, 11 am-1 pm & 2 pm-3 pm

Take your photo with Dr. Seuss's most iconic character, then visit with the mischievous pair– and maybe help them keep out of trouble!

Performance on the Quad with Keith Munslow, 1 pm

In his highly interactive triple-whammy show, Keith delivers fun, funky music, lightning-fast cartooning, and hilarious stories that will have grown-ups laughing as much as the kids! Keith's rhythmic piano playing, on-the-spot improvisations and quick wit combine for an interactive, upbeat, positive experience.

Springfieldmuseums.org, One Admission/Five Museums, including the one and only Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum

Parking is always FREE

About The Springfield Museums

THE SPRINGFIELD MUSEUMS are located on the Quadrangle at 21 Edwards Street in the heart of downtown Springfield, Massachusetts. The nationally accredited and Smithsonian-affiliated consortium of museums includes the Springfield Science Museum, the Michele and Donald D'Amour Museum of Fine Arts, the Lyman and Merrie Wood Museum of Springfield History, the George Walter Vincent Smith Art Museum, the Dr. Seuss National Memorial Sculpture Garden, and the Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum, the first and only museum dedicated to the beloved children's book author and Springfield native.

Hours

Tuesday-Saturday: 10 am to 5 pm

Sunday: 11 am to 5 pm

Masks are Required for All Visitors

