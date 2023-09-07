Silony Medical acquires Centinel Spine's Global Fusion Business

Silony Medical International AG

07 Sep, 2023, 10:15 ET

The transaction includes all cervical and lumbar fusion products, including the STALIF® technology platform

FRAUENFELD, Switzerland, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silony Medical International AG (the company), a growing challenger to "big medtech" in the global spinal fusion market, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Centinel Spine's Global Fusion Business.  This combines Silony's Verticale® posterior screw & rod fusion System, its Roccia® and Favo® Interbody Fusion (IBF) Systems with the STALIF® Technology Platform to create a first in class occiput to sacrum, posterior, lateral and anterior Spinal Fusion Portfolio for open & minimally invasive spinal fusion cases.

"Adding Centinel's Fusion Products to Silony's portfolio significantly strengthens our technological and geographic footprint, without cannibalizing products and sales regions" said Silony CEO Constantin Schoen. "Uniting stand-alone/screw integrated cervical and lumbar solutions with our predominantly posterior capabilities is a logical move, that will further accelerate our global growth"

In addition to technology & geographic reach, Silony will welcome a team of professionals from Centinel Spine whose expertise in the anterior fusion market advances patient care every day. Silony is committed to successful long-term relationships, and we look forward to continuing to work with the established STALIF® distributor, surgeon and hospital partners around the world.

The transaction is expected to close within 45 days. Terms were not disclosed.

About Silony Medical

Established in 2013 by the internationally renowned hospital group, Schön Clinic, in Germany, Silony Medical is a market disrupter aiming to change the status quo of how product manufacturers partner with hospital systems. Silony Spine curates and designs spinal hardware and tools that provide surgeons and hospitals with high-value product solutions that are highly compatible with enabling technologies.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.silony-medical.com or contact:

Silony Medical International AG
Constantin Schoen
Chief Executive Officer
Bahnhofplatz 76a, 8500 Frauenfeld Switzerland
Phone: +49 711 78 25 25 21
Email: [email protected] & [email protected]

About Centinel Spine, LLC

Centinel Spine®, LLC is a leading global medical device company addressing cervical and lumbar spinal disease by providing the most robust total disc replacement (TDR) technology platform in the world (prodisc®). The Company's prodisc technology is the most studied and clinically-proven TDR system across the globe, validated by over 540 published papers and 240,000 implantations worldwide.

Centinel Spine continues to advance its pioneering culture and corporate mission to become a catalyst of change in the spine industry and alter the way spine surgery is perceived. The prodisc platform remains the only technology with multiple motion-preserving solutions for both cervical and lumbar anterior column reconstruction.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.CentinelSpine.com or contact:

Centinel Spine 
Varun Gandhi
Chief Financial Officer
900 Airport Road, Suite 3B
West Chester, PA 19380
Phone: +1 484-887-8871
Email: v.gandhi@centinelspine.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2202985/Silony_Medical_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Silony Medical International AG

