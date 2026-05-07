Silva Capital Solutions Advises Propel HR in Acquisition by OneDigital

Silva Capital Solutions Serves as Exclusive Sell-Side Advisor in Landmark South Carolina PEO Transaction

ATLANTA, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silva Capital Solutions, Inc. ("SCS"), a boutique M&A advisory firm specializing in the Professional Employer Organization (PEO) and HR Outsourcing (HRO) industries, today announced the completed acquisition of Propel HR by OneDigital PEO, in which SCS served as Exclusive Sell-Side Advisor. The transaction closed in January 2026.

Founded in 1996 and based in Greenville, South Carolina, Propel HR is an IRS-Certified Professional Employer Organization (CPEO) delivering full-service PEO, payroll, and HR solutions to small and mid-sized employers across 49 states. The transaction marks OneDigital's first PEO presence in South Carolina and reflects the firm's focus on identifying well-prepared, founder-led PEO businesses with strong operational foundations.

Transaction Highlights:

Seller : Propel HR (Greenville, SC) – IRS-Certified PEO, founded 1996

: Propel HR (Greenville, SC) – IRS-Certified PEO, founded 1996 Buyer : OneDigital (Atlanta, GA) – Insurance, Financial Services & HR Solutions

: OneDigital (Atlanta, GA) – Insurance, Financial Services & HR Solutions Advisor : Silva Capital Solutions, Inc. (Atlanta, GA) – Boutique PEO M&A Firm

: Silva Capital Solutions, Inc. (Atlanta, GA) – Boutique PEO M&A Firm Close Date: January 2026

January 2026 Strategic Significance: OneDigital's first PEO presence in South Carolina

SCS advised Propel HR through all phases of the transaction, including valuation, buyer positioning, diligence management, and negotiation, ensuring the Propel HR team could remain focused on its business while SCS managed the path to close.

"Propel HR has always been a family business at its core. I founded this business with my father, and even as we grew, it was always a business with family values," said Lee Yarborough, President of Propel HR. "When we decided to sell, we chose Silva Capital because we trusted them to represent those values. Wanda and Scott were with us every step of the way, making sure the outcome was right not just financially, but for our clients, our employees, and the legacy we worked so hard to build."

"In today's market, the best outcomes happen when owners prepare well before they're ready to make a move. Being caught off guard when the right opportunity presents itself can cost you time, money, or even the deal entirely. Knowing what buyers will ask, getting your house in order, and understanding your full range of strategic options can be the difference between a good exit and a great one. The right M&A advisor gets you there," said Ted Crawford, President, OneDigital PEO.

"The most successful exits aren't engineered at the end. They're built over time," said Wanda Silva, President of Silva Capital Solutions, Inc. "Propel HR is a great example of that discipline in action. Our role was to help translate their strong foundation into a market-ready story and connect them with the right long-term partner. OneDigital is an excellent fit, and the outcome reflects the quality of what the Propel HR team has built."

About OneDigital

Founded in 2000, OneDigital is an insurance brokerage, financial services, and HR solutions firm nationally recognized for its culture of caring. Serving more than 100,000 employers and millions of individuals nationwide, OneDigital delivers personalized, tech-enabled solutions across health, financial security, and workforce management. For more information, visit onedigital.com.

About Propel HR

Founded in 1996 by Braxton Cutchin and President Lee Yarborough, Propel HR is an IRS-Certified Professional Employer Organization (CPEO) offering full-service PEO options, as well as individual payroll and HR solutions. Based out of Greenville, SC, with operations in 49 states, Propel HR's Administrative Service Organization (ASO) and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) support their clients' demands for HRMS and Payroll solutions supporting small and mid-sized companies. For more information, visit propelhr.com.

About Silva Capital Solutions, Inc.

Founded in 1998, Silva Capital Solutions, Inc. is a boutique mergers and acquisitions advisory firm and the recognized leader in M&A and financial advisory services within the PEO, HRO, and Outsourced Business Services industries. With 28 years of experience, 72+ closed transactions, and more than 2,000 advisory projects completed, SCS works directly with founders, CEOs, and shareholders to deliver business valuations, strategic positioning, and end-to-end deal execution. Silva Capital Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit silvacapital.com.

Media Contact:

Wanda Silva, President

Silva Capital Solutions, Inc.

678-503-2441

[email protected]

SOURCE Silva Capital Solutions, Inc.