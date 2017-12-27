Silva International Investments Acquires Stake in Globe Soccer

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/622605/Riccardo_Silva.jpg )



Since the establishment of the Awards in 2010, the event has become one of the most eagerly anticipated and coveted Awards of the footballing year. Regular attendees and recipients of awards include Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jose Mourinho, Jorge Mendes and Gianni Infantino. In partnership with the Dubai Sports Council, Globe Soccer also plays host to a conference where guests are invited to attend discussion panels with industry-leading experts.

Working in close collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council, Tommaso Bendoni of Bendoni Consulting will continue to lead the organization of the Awards and remain a minority shareholder. Awards candidates will continue to be chosen by the Globe Soccer jury, which includes international footballing coaches, directors and senior officials from the game. Responding to the announcement, Tommaso Bendoni said:

"And in the first day of proceedings at the 12th Dubai International Sports Conference today, delegates will discuss and debate key topics which impact the future of football, both regionally and globally. Javier Tebas Medrano, President of La Liga, Eric Wynalda, and Marco Brunelli will discuss Best Practice in Professional Football Leagues, while in the second session Diego Pablo Simeone - Coach of Atletico Madrid, will join Hector Cuper and Fabio Capelli to discuss Investing in the Youth Sector. The first day will conclude with Ferran Soriano - CEO of Manchester City, Vadim Vasilyev and Umberto Gandini addressing the Economic Impact of Football."

Two Dubai Globe Soccer Awards will also be presented today ahead of the ceremony tomorrow night. Ferran Soriano will be honoured with the Sport Business Award in recognition of his achievements as CEO of Manchester City FC and City Football Group, while Diego Pablo Simeone will receive the Master Coach Special Award, in recognition of his remarkable results in guiding Atletico Madrid to winning La Liga and reaching two Champions League finals.

Silva International Investments is a global investment company based in London. It has investments in a range of companies across media, sport, fashion, technology and real estate. It was established in 2015 by entrepreneur Riccardo Silva and its portfolio includes shares in sports media distributor MP& Silva, Miami FC, Mast Capital, MP Management, Muzik and SportBusiness Group.

