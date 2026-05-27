Silver Above $75 An Ounce And A Cobalt Camp Consolidator Just Engaged The Original Authors Of Its NI 43-101 To Build A New Resource Estimate

Issued on behalf of Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

With the historic Kilborn 1987 feasibility study back on the table, 2,343 g/t silver intercepts on the drill bit, and four kilometres of historic boundary now consolidated, one Ontario junior is sequencing exploration, processing, and resource update work into a single integrated narrative.

COBALT, ON, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fly On Wall Street News Commentary — Silver has spent the better part of 2026 trading above the $75 per ounce level, with the metal's all-time high of US$121.67/oz set on January 29, 2026 still anchoring the year's price band. Structural supply deficits — now in their sixth consecutive year, with the 2026 deficit forecast at 46.3 million ounces by the Silver Institute — continue to pull capital toward emerging-stage silver developers.

Inside that landscape, Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSXV: NTH) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: QN3), Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL), First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG), Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE), and Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) collectively span the spectrum from emerging-stage Cobalt Camp consolidator to established mid-tier producer — with the smaller end of that spectrum disproportionately positioned for re-rating as resource updates land and processing pathways crystallize.

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSXV: NTH) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: QN3) on May 19, 2026 announced the engagement of GeoVector Management Inc. of Ottawa to complete an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) and supporting NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Gowganda Silver Tailings, concurrent with confirmatory metallurgical testwork now underway on tailings samples. GeoVector was the author of the 2011 NI 43-101 resource estimate, retained with two of three original Qualified Person authors and all original modelling data. The cumulative drill database exceeds 860 holes across the consolidated Castle-Gowganda land package — a foundation that few junior consolidators in the Camp can match.

The engagement follows the Company's strategic acquisition of adjacent leases closed March 31, 2026, which consolidated nearly 4 kilometres of historic property boundary into a single land package — approximately half of which runs through areas of documented past production. Together, the consolidated 63 km² Castle property and the additional 225 hectares of acquired leases now host 3 of the 5 most productive past-producing silver mines in the Gowganda Camp: the Miller Lake-O'Brien (Siscoe), the Castle, and the Millerett operations. The Miller Lake-O'Brien Mine alone produced approximately 42 million ounces of silver between 1910 and 1972 — historically the largest past-producing Cobalt-style silver mine outside of the Cobalt Mining Camp itself.

On May 11, 2026, Nord disclosed its review of a publicly available April 1987 Kilborn Limited feasibility study for the re-milling of silver tailings deposits on what is now the Company's Castle-Gowganda property. The historic Kilborn modelled returns at six to twelve dollars per ounce silver — the price band in which the deposit's previous operators all held sound technical positions in unsound price environments. Frank J. Basa, P.Eng., President and CEO of Nord, framed the Kilborn report in the Company's release as serious engineering by a firm whose work is still referenced across Canada's major mining camps, and as material that confirms the technical viability of large-scale processing.

Drilling has also continued to deliver. On May 4, 2026, Nord reported analytical results from hole CS-26-129W2 at Castle East, including a 2,343 g/t silver (68 oz/ton) intercept over 1.85 metres — the previously disclosed high-grade silver intercept for which core photographs had been published February 24, 2026. The Company also commenced its fully funded 5,000-metre drilling phase, continuing the ongoing 30,000-metre drill program at the recently enlarged Castle–Gowganda Property. The Castle East discovery hosts a historical Inferred Mineral Resource of 7.56 million ounces of silver grading 8,582 g/t Ag (250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 metres.

Nord operates TTL Laboratories in Cobalt, Ontario — the only permitted high-grade milling facility in the Cobalt Camp, which has already produced refined silver doré including a 1,000-ounce silver bar from Cobalt Camp material. The Company has also acquired a 600 tonne-per-day modular gravity plant which awaits commissioning upon receipt of the Recovery Permit, for which the Ontario Ministry of Mines has provided an advanced template and an 80-day fast-track processing pathway. The integrated processing strategy — connecting high-grade silver discovery, district consolidation, historical feasibility validation, and a permitted milling pathway — places Nord in a structural position few junior silver consolidators occupy. For more company information, visit This Link.



In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) — the largest silver producer in the United States — has continued to leverage record silver prices through 2026, with operations spanning Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, and Keno Hill. On May 5, 2026, Hecla reported record Q1 2026 results with revenue over $411 million and consolidated silver production of 3.9 million ounces — alongside the March 25, 2026 sale of its Casa Berardi gold mine to Orezone, which sharpened the Company's focus on its silver-growth platform and helped eliminate Hecla's long-term debt. With multiple operating mines, deep reserves, and a track record of disciplined capital allocation, Hecla remains one of the most institutionally tracked names in the U.S.-listed silver complex.

Hecla's exposure to long-life North American silver assets reinforces the structural premium that U.S./Canadian-jurisdiction silver carries inside the current procurement environment. Recent capital allocation has focused on continued reserve replacement and ongoing exploration at Lucky Friday and Keno Hill — both contributing to the Company's long-duration silver production profile.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) continued to operate its four producing silver mines in Mexico through 2026 — San Dimas, Santa Elena, La Encantada, and Los Gatos (acquired in 2025 via the Gatos Silver transaction, in which First Majestic holds a 70% joint-venture interest). In Q1 2026, Los Gatos was First Majestic's largest silver producer at 1.49 million attributable ounces. The Company's Jerritt Canyon gold operation in Nevada has been on temporary suspension since March 20, 2023; on April 2, 2026, First Majestic announced a restart plan targeting production in H2 2027, with approximately 42,000 metres of drilling planned at Jerritt Canyon in 2026. The Company has remained one of the most highly silver-leveraged operators in the public market.

First Majestic's combination of silver production scale, jurisdictional diversity, and operational leverage to spot silver prices has reinforced its position as one of the highest-beta names in the silver complex. Inside the current silver price environment, AG's revenue and cash-flow uplift has been visible across consecutive quarterly cycles, reflecting the structural translation of silver pricing into operational margin.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) has continued to advance its Rochester, Palmarejo, Kensington, and Wharf operations through 2026, alongside the high-grade Las Chispas operation in Mexico (added via the SilverCrest acquisition that closed in February 2025). On March 20, 2026, Coeur closed its acquisition of New Gold Inc., adding the Rainy River and New Afton mines in Canada — creating an all-North American senior precious metals producer with seven operations. Q1 2026 results reported May 6 included record revenue of $856 million.

Coeur's operational platform — now spanning seven North American operations following the March 2026 New Gold acquisition — positions CDE as one of the more strategically diversified mid-tier producers in the silver and gold complex. The combination of Las Chispas integration, Rainy River and New Afton additions, and ongoing optimization at Rochester continues to frame Coeur's investment case heading into the back half of 2026.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) (TSX: EDR) operates a transformed three-mine portfolio in 2026: Guanaceví in Mexico, Terronera in Mexico (which achieved commercial production on October 1, 2025 and is the Company's flagship growth asset), and Kolpa in Peru (acquired in 2025). The Company completed the sale of its Bolañitos silver and gold mine on January 15, 2026, sharpening its focus on the higher-grade Terronera and Kolpa platforms. 2026 consolidated guidance calls for 8.3–8.9 million ounces of silver and 14.6–15.6 million silver-equivalent ounces.

Endeavour's pipeline — anchored by producing Terronera, Guanaceví, and Kolpa, with the large-scale Pitarrilla silver project advancing toward a feasibility study targeted for Q3 2026 and a potential construction decision in early 2027 — positions EXK at the senior-silver-producer transition stage. As Terronera continues its ramp-up and Kolpa integration matures, EXK's production profile is expected to expand materially.

Across the comparable set, the message is consistent: silver above $75 an ounce is funding capital deployment, operational scaling, and resource update work across the public silver complex — and the upstream consolidation layer is where the asymmetry of the trade lives. Nord Precious Metals' May 19 GeoVector engagement, May 11 Kilborn feasibility validation, May 4 high-grade Castle East drill results, and 4 km of historic boundary consolidation collectively form one of the most credible execution sequences a Cobalt Camp consolidator has presented to public markets in this cycle. For investors building exposure to the silver development trade, NTH deserves a closer look.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. at: https://usanewsgroup.com/nth-profile/

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