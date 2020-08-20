Silver Bull Run Creates Exciting Opportunities for Silver Mining Stocks

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver is finally catching up to gold and creating serious buzz around the silver market. Although silver prices have retreated from a high of $29.85 , the white metal is still up over 140% since the beginning of 2020 and is expected to remain elevated throughout the rest of the year and beyond. The silver bull run has garnered serious investor interest and created an exciting opportunity for mining stocks like Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI), Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSX:EDR), Kootenay Silver Inc. (TSXV: KTN), Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE), and First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) (OTCPK: ASKDF).

Of the promising silver stocks out there, First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) (OTC: ASKDF) is the most recent addition to the space. The company, which has focused primarily on gold projects in Ontario, announced the acquisition of the Bald Eagle Silver Property in the prolific mining region of Port Alberni, British Columbia. The purchase couldn't have been at a better time, as elevated silver prices have made silver projects a very attractive investment.

New Silver Projects Necessary to Meet Growing Demand

It isn't surprising to see silver prices reaching 7-year highs when you consider the growing demand for silver along with the supply restraints. New applications like solar photovoltaic panels, 5G infrastructure, and electric vehicles (EVs) have made silver an indispensable metal, yet supply continues to decline. In 2019, global silver mine production fell for the fourth consecutive year by 1.3% to 836.5 million ounces (Moz) and COVID-related mining closures have only added to the problem.

Prior to the pandemic, silver mining production was already experiencing setbacks due to declining grades at several large primary silver mines and disruption-related losses at some major silver producers, creating an urgency for new projects to move toward production. First Energy Metals' (FE.CN) (ASKDF.PK) newly acquired Bald Eagle Silver property could have what it takes to go the distance if historical data is any indication.

First Energy's Bald Eagle Silver property consists of three mining claims covering approximately 1,013.58 hectares area (over 2,500 acres) in the Alberni Mining Division. The Port Alberni-Tofino paved highway runs 800m east of the property and immediately east of the Canoe Creek bridge on the highway is a logging road, giving direct access to the southern and western portions of the property. The property is also in an ideal location to ship minerals by ocean freight to any destination in the world.

There are four mineral occurrences on First Energy Metals' (FE.CN) (ASKDF.PK) Bald Eagle Property, as documented in the MTO database of BC Ministry of Mines records. The Kristen Occurrence, which was discovered by Golden Spinnaker in 1987 after conducting trenching, VLF-EM surveys, and diamond drilling. In 1993, chip sampling of the Kristen I vein assayed values up to 4.4 g/t gold and 126.5 g/t silver. In 1995, sampling of the vein assayed up to 9.8 g/t gold and 31.5 g/t silver.

There is also the Bald Eagle Occurrence, which assayed 8.3 g/t gold and 35.2 g/t silver in a 0.10 meter chip sample taken by Golden Spinnaker in 1995, and the Frog Creek Occurrence, which returned values of 2.6 g/t gold and 2.7 g/t silver in a 0.20 meter chip sample.

Silver Producers Restart Operations Following Temporary Closures

When the COVID-19 pandemic swept the globe, several mining jurisdictions decided to temporarily suspend activities to curb the spread of the deadly virus. After being closed for roughly two months, mining operations in Mexico and Peru have started to reopen. On May 13, the Mexican Government officially confirmed that mining is now deemed essential and allowed mining operations in areas with little to no cases to reopen as of May 18.

That same day, Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) restarted active mining, processing, and exploration activities at its Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico and not a moment too soon. Despite Coeur's three US-based mines remaining in operation, the production loss at Palmarejo did have a significant impact on the company's second quarter results. In Q2 2020, the Palmarejo mine produced 269 million tons compared to 479 million tons in Q1 2020, a 43% drop quarter over quarter.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) (TSX: EDR) also resumed its mining operations at its three high-grade, underground silver-gold mines in Mexico in May and is ramping up activities to achieve normal operations. Although the mining closures in Mexico set the company back $2.2 million in care and maintenance costs, Endeavour ended the quarter with a cash position of $30.5 million and working capital of $44.6 million.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) (TSX: EDR) is also continuing to advance its Terronera Mine project toward development and just filed a NI 43-101 Technical Report for the property. According to the report, the property has Probable Mineral Reserves of 5.35 million tons grading 205 g/t silver and 2.08 g/t gold for 35.2 million ounces silver and 358,000 oz gold.

Kootenay Silver Inc. (TSXV: KTN) has also resumed exploration activities at its Copalito silver-gold property and its Columba high-grade silver project in Mexico following temporary closures. Since resuming work, the company has reported high-grade silver intercepts at both properties including 601 g/t over 1.23 meters within 279 g/t over 4.08 meters and 753 g/t over 0.95 meters at Columba and 1,297 g/t silver & 0.285 g/t gold over 3.2 meters at Copalito.

With the silver supply squeeze expected to get worse, it is encouraging to see promising silver projects moving forward. It's likely that continued interest in the silver space will continue to offer these junior miners the backing needed to bring their projects to fruition. Investors who are interested in the silver market should keep an eye on next steps at First Energy Metals' (FE.CN) (ASKDF.PK) newly acquired Bald Eagle silver property in BC.

For more information on First Energy Metals' (CSE: FE) (OTC: ASKDF), click here.

Disclaimer: Microsmallcap.com (MSC) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. MSC owns and operates StreetSignals.com. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with MSC or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by MSC are solely those of MSC and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable MSC and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. MSC and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.

The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author (MSC), and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author (MSC) has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, MSC, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release but was compensated twenty five hundred dollars by MSC, a non-affiliated third party to distribute this release on behalf of First Energy Metals

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MSC and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact:

FN Media Group, LLC

[email protected]

+1(561)325-8757

SOURCE Microsmallcap.com