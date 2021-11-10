Silver Bullet Water Treatment Company, LLC. Appoints Dr. Tali Harif to Board of Directors

GOLDEN, Colo., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Bullet Water Treatment Company, LLC (SBWT), a leader in end-to-end water management solutions for sustainable agriculture, today announced the appointment of Dr. Tali Harif to SBWT's Board of Directors.

Dr. Tali Harif Brings Two Decades of Water Industry Engineering Expertise, Business Strategy & Organizational Development to Silver Bullet Water Treatment™

"We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Dr. Harif to our Board of Directors. She brings extensive experience as a leader in the global water-related markets with a particular focus on new technology development and commercialization," said Brad Walsh, CEO of SBWT. "We are looking forward to her contributions as we continue to build our comprehensive and sustainable water management solutions within the agribusiness industry."

Currently responsible for expanding and managing the EU business for US based 374Water, Dr. Harif also has held senior technical and commercial management roles in companies ranging from start-ups, technology integrators, consultancies, and FTSE100 utilities, giving her a broad and unique perspective on diverse water-related sectors and the challenges they face. Dr. Harif earned her Ph.D. in Environmental Engineering (with specialism in water treatment) from The Hebrew University of Jerusalem and an MBA in high-growth company management from The Israel College of Management.

"SBWT's leadership position in the market and strong focus on tailored end-to-end managed solutions makes it an exciting time to join the company," said Harif. "I look forward to bringing my expertise in scaling SBWT's solutions and packaged services to support their growth strategies. SBWT brings a distinctive value proposition, integrating patented technology into complete packaged services that deliver outstanding results for cultivators and farmers."

