Silver Bullet Water Treatment to Feature Next Generation SMART AOP and Skid Solutions at MJBizCon That Provide Unmatched Water Management and Productivity Advantages

GOLDEN, Colo., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As an industry leader, Silver Bullet Water Treatment Company will showcase two new technology advances of its water management equipment at the MJBizCon Show from December 11-13 in Las Vegas. Highlights include an innovative Self-Monitoring Analysis and Reporting Technology (SMART) AOP system that has the capability to monitor and control multiple water parameters. Silver Bullet also is releasing a highly engineered, easy-to-install Advanced Oxidation Process (AOP) skid solution for all commercial applications.

Silver Bullet's innovative SMART AOP system is a fully integrated, patented platform that includes a "green chemistry"-based treatment technology. It is used to enhance water management, reduce maintenance and safeguard regulatory compliance. This technology when combined with other treatment processes, can provide a comprehensive monitoring and controls platform. This will further tailor solutions to meet our customer's water quality needs. The Silver Bullet Skid System makes installing high-quality, all-in-one water treatment systems, easy and efficient. Silver Bullet's Skid System provides customers a comprehensive system to fit the needs of almost any application. With Silver Bullet's "Engineering Advantage," our expert team will ensure the accurate solution sizing and treatment dosage is applied to fit customer needs.

Emerging as a go-to water management leader and solution provider in the controlled environment agriculture market, Silver Bullet is proud to be releasing its latest innovations at the nation's largest cannabis show. "We are very excited to showcase our new water management solutions at MJBizCon and connect face-to-face with our customers," said Brad Walsh, CEO of Silver Bullet Water Treatment. "Providing our clientele with custom engineered water management solutions and technology is a personal business, from start to finish."

In conjunction with Silver Bullet's SMART AOP technology release, the company will also be releasing a complete skid system offering that makes installing high-quality, all-in-one water treatment systems, easy and efficient. Silver Bullet is now in a position to provide a comprehensive system to fit the needs of almost any application in the core industries the company serves. "The people involved in the industries that implement our water treatment products are very busy people. Through our Engineering Advantage core value, we have been able to create an all-encompassing solution that simply integrates into any water monitoring system," commented Walsh.

Silver Bullet Water Treatment's MJBizCon booth is #C2956 and will feature the new SMART AOP and skid systems. While at the booth, attendees also will be able to interact with expert water treaters, engineers, chemists and company leaders to learn more about the new and existing solutions, products and lab services that Silver Bullet offers.

About Silver Bullet Water Treatment

Established in 2011, Silver Bullet TREATS WATER BETTER through our commitment to solve our customers water quality problems through the engineering and installation of sustainable water treatment solutions and services. Our cornerstone solution is a non-hazardous, SMART advanced oxidation process (AOP) water treatment technology that simply uses the surrounding ambient air to generate a safe, mixed oxidant gas that eliminates contaminants in the water. Silver Bullet's SMART AOP system also controls an intelligent dosing/monitoring system, supplemental media filtration, UV-disinfection systems to address more challenged water situations.

