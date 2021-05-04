Silver Cost Basis Brings Clarity to Account Transfer Processing

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Management Group of Companies today announced further enhancements to Silver Cost Basis -- its regulatory cost basis processing and transfer reporting solution.

In contrast to many legacy cost basis solutions, Silver Cost Basis delivers the full range of cost basis processing for account transfers. A series of recent enhancements -- including in-line processing of Cost Basis Reporting Service (CBRS) and non-CBRS account transfers and full traceability across the entire transfer lifecycle -- have further streamlined manual operations, improved the client experience, and reduced the total cost of ownership for Silver's clients.

"Not only can users view the entire history of a tax lot using our graphical Basis Clarity report, they can now easily access all transfer record details, including gift/inheritance processing, corrections, requests, and rejections, exactly as they were communicated between accounts and firms," says Chris Bocciolatt, Director of Product Management. He went on to say, "These innovative transfer tracking and workflow tools are another example of our ongoing commitment to providing clients with accurate, transparent, and traceable cost basis information."

Silver Cost Basis offers users full transparency into their data and calculations and simplifies the complexities of cost basis. By providing proprietary explainer widgets, natural language reports, and graphical representations of corporate actions, transfers and wash sales, Basis Clarity brings back-office knowledge to the front office -- allowing financial advisors, customer service personnel, and even account holders to easily understand the cost basis of a particular lot.

Every day, the Silver team strives to help clients reduce their customer support cost and improve their customer experience through seamless integration and access to fully detailed cost basis information. Let Silver bring clarity to your cost basis operations.

ABOUT SILVER MANAGEMENT GROUP of COMPANIES

Founded in 1991, Silver Management Group of Companies is a leading provider of business and technology solutions for the investment services industry. The Silver team applies decades of securities industry and software development experience, along with a passion for solving real-world problems, to deliver cost-effective brokerage operations and wealth management solutions for our clients. Silver's strategic partners provide complementary services, software, and market data to enhance Silver solutions. Silver's proprietary software solutions are currently used by some of the world's most respected financial institutions to accurately and securely process tens of millions of investment accounts and trillions in assets. For more information, please call (800) 319-6865 or visit silvermanagement.com.

Media Contact: Stephen Lach [[email protected]vermanagement.com]

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Silver Management Group of Companies