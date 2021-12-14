Silver Demand to Surpass 1 Billion in 2021, Reaching 6-Year High

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand for silver is projected to exceed one billion for the first time in six years, with global silver demand reaching 1.29 billion ounces in 2021. According to the Silver Institute, demand has risen across the board – from manufacturers of solar panels and electronics to jewelers to investors in physical silver bars and coins – and is showing no signs of slowing in 2022 and beyond thanks to expanding global connectivity. Summa Silver (TSXV:SSVR) (OTCQB:SSVRF), SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV) (TSX:SIL), First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSX:FR), Alexco Resources (NYSE:AXU) (TSX:AXU), and Mag Silver Corp (NYSE:MAG) (TSX:MAG) stand to benefit from the growing demand for silver.

Canadian junior mineral exploration company Summa Silver (TSXV:SSVR) (OTCQB:SSVRF) is focused on drilling at its two 100% owned past-producing high-grade silver-gold properties in the US, the Hughes Property in Tonopah, Nevada, and the Mogollon Property in New Mexico.

The company released an update for the Mogollon property, an underexplored region that presents a significant opportunity for drilling and exploring new opportunities on the mine.

Summa Silver previously commenced drilling at the historically producing high-grade silver-gold Mogollon Property in New Mexico and provided an update on property-wide geological, geophysical, and remote sensing surveys. The Mogollon property is a 2,467-acre property in the Mogollon mining district in Southwest New Mexico. The mine is located in a historically prolific mining region, about 120 km north of Silver City. The company anticipates at least 15,000m of drilling at the consolidated extension target which represents 1.5% of the vein and structure length at the Mogollon property.

In a new update, the company continues its drilling activities on the Mogollon property with a focus on testing unmined extensions of the consolidated mine. From the first drill hole, Summa Silver intersected a broad 50-meter vein zone with visible mineralization. The newly intersected vein consists of high concentrations of silver-bearing sulfosalts.

Galen McNamara, Summa Silver CEO, stated: "Although we don't expect the entire intersection to carry grade, the wide zone of classic low-sulfidation veining in our first hole attests to the prospectivity of the Queen Vein and the significance of the mineralizing system in general. This hole confirms our modeling of historic mine records and limited exploration drilling of the target. It also supports the strong potential of the vein along strike and down-dip."

The Mogollon mining district has been largely inactive since 1942. In addition, the property has about 34 km of new continuous epithermal-associated veins and faults, with only about 1.7 km of these veins and faults drill-tested.

According to Summa Silver CEO Galen McNamara, "The Mogollon district presents a very rare discovery opportunity" and "has the potential to be one of the great remaining vein fields still left in the US."

Summa Silver has already seen significant results from the ongoing drill program at the Hughes Property, which hosts the Belmont Mine, one of the most prolific silver producers in the US from the 1920s. In September, Summa announced that Rescue veins from the Belmont Mine intersected 1,699 g/t silver equivalent over 4.3 m including 9,989 g/t silver equiv. over 0.6 m. Drilling has just wrapped up on the Hughes property with results pending for nine additional holes.

"Each time I visit the property I am reminded of its potential and my recent visit was no exception. On this visit, myself and Chris York, VP Exploration, were able to access the Last Chance Mine. We have now begun sampling the uppermost level of the mine and are pursuing potential access to the lower levels of the mine via an intact winze," said Summa Silver CEO Galen McNamara. "Additionally, drilling is ongoing at the Consolidated Extension target where we are pursuing well-known extensions to mineralization in the Consolidated Mine, the last mine to stop producing in the district at the start of World War II."

For more information about Summa Silver (TSXV:SSVR) (OTCQB:SSVRF), please click here .

Silver Mining Companies Advance on Various Mining Projects

Canadian precious metals exploration and development company SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV) (TSX:SIL) announced that the construction at Las Chispas mine remains on schedule, with 54% of the construction completed within Q3 2021. The company has made significant progress with its drill program at Las Chispas, having completed 104,804 meters of drilling by September 30, 2021. Silver Crest expects to release the results for its drilling program in Q4 2021.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSX:FR) just filed an updated technical report for its Santa Elena silver-gold mine, including positive pre-feasibility results for its Ermitaño Project. According to the report, the proven and probable mineral reserves for Santa Elena increased by 59% to 51 million silver equivalent ounces with 12.6 million ounces of silver and 418.4 thousand ounces of gold. Meanwhile, the pre-feasibility study for the Ermitaño Project revealed after-tax NPV5% of $64.8 million, after-tax IRR or 34%, and a 7-year life of mine.

Alexco Resources (NYSEAmerican:AXU) (TSX:AXU) released its Q3 financial results , highlighting progress on its mining operations, exploration activities, and capital development projects. The company continued its longhole drilling and blasting at Bellekeno and completed ore production at the site in October 2021. Alexco Resources also anticipates beginning initial ore production at Flame and Moth later in Q4 2021 as underground development activities continue at the site.

On November 29, Mag Silver Corp (NYSEAmerican:MAG) (TSX:MAG) announced that it has completed a previously announced bought deal financing for gross proceeds of US$46.15 million. The company intends to use the proceeds to fund exploration and Juanicipio and its other projects, including Deer Trail.

The demand for silver continues to grow as economies recover and production resumes. This growth in demand creates increasing value for companies like Summa Silver, which is involved in silver mining.

DISCLAIMER: Microsmallcap.com (MSC) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with MSC or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by MSC are solely those of MSC and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable MSC and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. MSC and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.



The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author (MSC), and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author (MSC) has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, MSC, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release but was compensated twenty five hundred dollars by MSC, a non-affiliated third party to distribute this release on behalf of Summa Silver.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MSC and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.



Media Contact:

FN Media Group, LLC

[email protected]

+1(561)325-8757

SOURCE Microsmallcap.com