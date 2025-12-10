Silver Dollar City Named America's #1 Christmas Event for 8th Time by USA TODAY Voters

OZARK MOUNTAINS, Mo., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight wins and still glowing! Silver Dollar City has been named USA TODAY's "Best Theme Park Holiday Event" for a record eighth title. The park is thanking fans with $30 off tickets to An Old Time Christmas for a limited time.

Silver Dollar City is now the most-awarded holiday theme park event in the country.

An Old Time Christmas (Photo by Grace Duewel/Silver Dollar City) Rudolph's Holly Jolly Light Parade at Silver Dollar City.

The No. 1 ranking followed a four-week national vote that included major parks such as Disneyland, Universal Studios and SeaWorld.

"What means the most to us is that this honor comes from our fans," said Brad Thomas, president of Silver Dollar City Parks & Resorts. "Here in the Ozarks, we believe in slowing down, sharing a smile and welcoming folks like family—and our Citizens pour that spirit into every Christmas light and every moment of joy."

An Old Time Christmas, now an eight-time winner, features more than 6.5 million lights; the Heart of Christmas show starring Grand Ole Opry member Rhonda Vincent, and the Broadway-style production of A Dickens' Christmas Carol. This season also marks the final year of Rudolph's Holly Jolly™ Christmas Light Parade—a "last chance" fan favorite.

New this year is The Grand Fir, a 47-foot live Christmas tree adorned with 30,000 lights and illuminated during three nightly ceremonies. The iconic eight-story Christmas tree in Silver Dollar City's Town Square dazzles guests with LED-mapping technology synchronized to music in a 360-degree display of angels, shepherds, ornaments, snowflakes and more.

In Christmas in Midtown, 145 miles of lights span 70,000 square feet, joined by the Frisco Sing-Along Steam Train, a 12-foot talking tree, a Living Nativity, visits with Santa and Christmas treats throughout the park.

An Old Time Christmas, presented by Humana, continues through January 4. The special $30-off tickets are available online at silverdollarcity.com from Dec. 10–16 and can be redeemed Dec. 18–Jan. 4, excluding Saturdays. 2026 Season Passports are also on sale through Dec. 25 with affordable payment plans available.

