Silver Dollar City's An Old Time Christmas Named USA TODAY'S "Best Theme Park Holiday Event"

"We sincerely thank our friends and fans from all around the globe who took time out of their busy schedules to vote every single day," said Brad Thomas, president of the Silver Dollar City Company. "Christmas is such a special time for us, and we're so grateful to our fans for highlighting The City as the nation's must-visit holiday destination." Thomas credits the 1880s theme park's employees — "Citizens" — for bringing Christmas spirit to each guest who comes through the gate. "The energy and joy our Citizens bring to our visitors creates an unforgettable and immersive experience," he says. "There truly is no better or brighter place to spend the holidays with friends and family."

The now six-time winning An Old Time Christmas festival features over 6.5 million lights, two Broadway-style Christmas shows and Rudolph's Holly Jolly™ Christmas Light Parade with numerous colorful, costumed characters. At the top of the park, an 8-story Christmas tree is the centerpiece of Joy On Town Square, a light-filled production equipped with LED-mapping technology synced with music, shining and displaying angels, shepherds, ornaments, snow, and other images around the tree.

Christmas in Midtown, The City's most concentrated light display, fills 70,000 square feet with 145 miles of lights. Additional festive entertainment includes a sing-along steam train, a 12-foot talking tree, "Living Nativity" and a chance to meet Kris Kringle. Plus, Christmas-time treats throughout The City.

An Old Time Christmas presented by Humana runs through Dec. 30. Season passes for 2024 are on sale now, with the ALL-NEW FIRE IN THE HOLE opening spring of 2024! Full calendar and additional details at silverdollarcity.com or call (417) 336-7100.

ABOUT SILVER DOLLAR CITY:

Opened more than six decades ago and internationally awarded for excellence in theme, presentation and operations, Silver Dollar City is an 1880s theme park nestled in the Ozark Mountains. Founded atop a massive National Natural Landmark — Missouri's deepest cave — and underneath a lush tree canopy, Silver Dollar City offers 40 unique rides & attractions, including record-breaking roller coasters, a demonstrating crafts colony 100 artisans strong and nine world-class festivals and events, featuring a variety of entertainment and live concerts. Known for lovingly handcrafting one-of-a-kind experiences, Silver Dollar City features home-style foods emphasizing specialty items, festival specials, tasting passports and its famous cinnamon bread and bakery goods. The City opens mid-March for spring break and operates through December 30.

SOURCE Silver Dollar City Company

