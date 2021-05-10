Silver Falcon Capital Announces Direct Investment In The Shed To Disrupt $217 Billion Rental Industry

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Falcon Capital announced it will make a direct investment in The Shed, an innovative omni-channel rental platform that is transforming the $217 billion product rental industry – becoming the largest single investor in the company.

Founded by former NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France, Silver Falcon Capital has acquired a meaningful position in The Shed, which is the first complete rental solution with ecommerce, delivery and storefronts stocked with brand name products across eight categories, including outdoor recreation, tools and industrial equipment, party and games. The Shed's novel approach capitalizes on consumer trends shifting towards on-demand experiences over the accumulation of material goods.

Unlike the traditional rental industry model, The Shed opens the door for manufacturers and retailers to participate in the growing rental economy. Manufacturers can test new products, glean useful data, and continuously refresh inventory to maximize the customer experience while opening a new revenue channel.

"The Shed has redefined the product rental industry by delivering a seamless digital shopping experience, from ordering to fulfillment. By meeting the modern customer's expectations in the digital age, The Shed is able to deliver an unmatched customer experience, making the company a natural fit within our investment portfolio," said Silver Falcon Capital Managing Partner Austin Tate. "We are confident our partnership will position The Shed for significant growth."

With existing outposts in Richmond, VA and Denver, CO featuring more than 80 brands, The Shed was founded by longtime marketing executive Karen Rodgers O'Neil and entrepreneur and executive Daniel Perrone, whose previous company, BroadMap, was acquired by Apple in 2013.

"With the investment from Silver Falcon Capital, we are well-positioned to expand into new markets, hire key personnel, refine our branding, develop marketing campaigns, and create a premium and cohesive omni-channel customer experience," said Daniel Perrone, CEO of The Shed. The company will expand to Portland, OR, and additional markets in 2021 and is adding new partners monthly based on growing demand.

About Silver Falcon Capital, Inc.

Silver Falcon Capital is a direct investment company and brand incubator founded by Brian France, formerly NASCAR Chairman and CEO. France spearheaded the modernization and exponential growth of the NASCAR industry, growing it from a regional niche to a global sports, media, and entertainment platform. Silver Falcon Capital provides equity investments between $5-$50 million to help companies market and scale innovative high-growth, consumer brands. For more information, visit www.silverfalconcapital.com.

About The Shed

The Shed is disrupting the $200 billion product rental business with the first online rental marketplace that brings together product rental across categories ranging from tools and recreation equipment to party and medical and moving supplies. The Shed platform provides a contemporary, online customer experience, and opens a new commerce channel for manufacturers by allowing them to participate in the growing rental economy. The Shed currently serves Richmond, Virginia and Denver, Colorado with plans to expand in 2021. For more information visit http://www.iShed.com.

SOURCE Silver Falcon Capital

Related Links

http://www.silverfalconcapital.com

