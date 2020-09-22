Silver Falcon Capital Names Katie McKay Brand Strategy Manager

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Falcon Capital today named Katie McKay Brand Strategy Manager, effective immediately. McKay will report to Silver Falcon Capital founding partner Austin Tate.

Silver Falcon Capital, founded by former NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France, is a private investment firm with offices in Charlotte, New York, Orlando and Los Angeles.

McKay will play a critical role in developing brand extensions and new revenue opportunities for Silver Falcon Capital portfolio companies. In addition, she is tasked with envisioning and developing new business ideas for incubation in target verticals including sports, restaurant, retail, food and beverage consumer packaged goods, and health & wellness.

"We are thrilled to announce Katie as the newest addition to the growing team at Silver Falcon Capital," said Tate. With her vast skills, entrepreneurial spirit, and experience, she will be a tremendous asset by helping generate new revenue and opportunities for our growing stable of portfolio companies."

Previously, Katie spent six years working in brand development within the Coca-Cola system. She began at Coca-Cola Consolidated's beverage incubation subsidiary, creating and scaling challenger brands. After The Coca-Cola Company bought the subsidiary, Katie led the brand integration into the Coca-Cola system. She then joined Coke's Venturing and Emerging Brands (VEB) group to create and market new brands to fill whitespace opportunities.

Most recently, Katie worked at a marketing and advertising agency developing and implementing marketing strategies for new and existing companies. She began her career in the editorial department for Newsmax Media and as the marketing coordinator for an e-commerce startup.

Katie holds a B.A in Communications from Wake Forest University and lives in Charlotte, NC with her husband.

Silver Falcon Capital's founder, France, spearheaded the modernization and exponential growth of the NASCAR industry. As Chairman and CEO, his leadership grew the sport from a regional niche to the global sports, media, and entertainment powerhouse it is today.

