Silver Falcon Capital Names Paul Funkhouser Vice President

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Falcon Capital today named Paul Funkhouser Vice President, effective immediately. Funkhouser will report to Silver Falcon Capital founding partner Austin Tate.

Silver Falcon Capital, founded by former NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France, is a private investment firm with offices in Charlotte, New York, and Los Angeles.

Funkhouser will play a critical role in seeking new equity investments between $5-50 million in sports, restaurant, retail, food and beverage consumer packaged goods, and health & wellness.

"Paul is a tremendous addition to the Silver Falcon Capital team as we look for exciting, new investment opportunities," said France. "Difficult times in America are always followed by growth, and Paul's skills and experience will help us connect with entrepreneurs at the forefront of innovation in both the short and long term."

Funkhouser will lead sourcing of new opportunities, deal evaluation and execution, and active support of management teams in portfolio companies.

Previously, Paul worked in the Consumer and Retail Investment Banking group at both Houlihan Lokey in New York and Piper Sandler in San Francisco where he focused on sell-side M&A transactions. Prior to investment banking, Paul worked as a market development manager at AtriCure, Inc., an innovative medical device company, and as a tax associate in Ernst and Young's Asset Management Tax Group.

Paul holds a B.A. in History from the University of Virginia, an M.S. in Management from Wake Forest University, as well as an M.S. in Accounting and MBA from Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Silver Falcon Capital's founder, France, spearheaded the modernization and exponential growth of the NASCAR industry. As Chairman and CEO, his leadership grew the sport from a regional niche to the global sports, media, and entertainment powerhouse it is today.

SOURCE Silver Falcon Capital

