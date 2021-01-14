Silver Fern Healthcare Adds Three Experienced Advisors and Grows Executive Team

HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Fern Healthcare announced today that three experienced leaders have joined its Board of Advisors: Sohini Roy , Former CFO, Nexseer Capital; Donna Lecky , CFO & Co-Founder of HealthVenture Corporation & Managing Director of HealthVenture Capital; and Cathy Eddy , Founder and Former President of Health Plan Alliance.

"We are thrilled that Sohini, Donna, and Cathy have joined our Board," said Colleen A. McGuire, Co-Founder and CEO of Silver Fern Healthcare. "Silver Fern is proud to attract such talented individuals to join us on our mission to transform care for people with chronic diseases. These advisors bring decades of combined healthcare, financial, and business experience, further fueling our growth and maturation as a company and offering us connections to new networks."

Sohini Roy is a seasoned financial executive, with substantial operating and strategic experience, primarily in the asset management, fintech space. She has successfully helped several institutions scale, and shares Silver Fern's passion for improving patient care. "I am delighted to join the Board," said Roy. "I think Silver Fern's work will leave a meaningful mark on human wellness that I am eager to contribute to and be a part of."

Donna Lecky brings a wealth of experience and has served many clients throughout her 20 years in three of the top public accounting firms and several Fortune 250 companies. Her career has primarily been focused on healthcare, financial services, strategy, and business development as supported by her background in tax, treasury, investor relations, mergers & acquisitions, integration, divestitures, and FP&A and P&L management. She has a proven track record in finance and law and will be a tremendous asset to Silver Fern. "To be selected to serve on the Board of Advisors is an honor," said Lecky. "I look forward to contributing and supporting executing the vision of Silver Fern."

Cathy Eddy founded and led the Health Plan Alliance for more than 20 years, growing it to more than 50 members. She has extensive experience helping provider-sponsored and independent health plans drive growth and operational improvement and will help Silver Fern in the same areas. "I'm impressed with Silver Fern's evidence-based approach to chronic conditions," said Eddy. "The Platform engages individuals to improve and maintain their health while working with those that are coordinating their care. This expanded approach improves outcomes."

Silver Fern also announced the addition of healthcare industry veteran, Cynthia Wicks, to its executive team. Wicks, coming to the company from the Board of Advisors, will lead business development and customer service as Chief Client Officer. Christopher Tucker has been promoted to Chief Operations & Technology Officer, and Julia Winer to Chief Corporate Officer to lead PR, marketing, product development, and human resources at Silver Fern.

Despite uncertainty and challenges in the healthcare industry, 2020 was a year marked by significant progress for Silver Fern. During the second half of 2020, Silver Fern released a completely upgraded version of its clinically proven Behavior Diagnostic Platform, adding new features to enable behavior and psychosocial decision support and to offer population health insights, and adding three new programs, Heart Failure, Hypertension, and Healthy Lifestyle & Disease Prevention, joining its flagship Prediabetes and Type 2 Diabetes Programs.

Founded in 2013, Silver Fern's current Board of Advisors includes John Beyer; President, Realized Solutions Inc.; Lisa Cantone, Partner, CohnReznick, LLP; Dan Clare, Partner, Constitution Capital Partners; Richard Guha, Entrepreneur in Residence, CTNext; Gbenga Ogedegbe, MD, Professor & Director, NYU Grossman School of Medicine; and David Souder, Associate Professor of Strategic Management, UConn School of Business.

Driven by a mission to transform care for people with chronic diseases, Silver Fern's scientific, evidence-based products provide healthcare professionals with tools and insights to improve the care—and the lives—of patients with chronic disease. Learn more at www.silverfernhealthcare.com.

