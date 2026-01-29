Silver Golub & Teitell Launches Free App for Tracking Connecticut Court Cases

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Golub & Teitell LLP, a leading litigation law firm based in Stamford, announced today the launch of SGT Docket Rocket, a free app that allows lawyers and members of the public to track litigation in Connecticut courts in near real time.

Available on desktop and iOS mobile devices, SGT Docket Rocket sends prompt alerts whenever new filings, court orders, or docket activity occur in cases a user is monitoring. The app eliminates the need for lawyers and litigants to repeatedly check the Connecticut Judicial Branch website for updates.

Silver Golub & Teitell is providing SGT Docket Rocket at no cost as a public service to the Connecticut legal community and the public, with the goal of improving access to court information and helping lawyers more effectively represent their clients.

"SGT Docket Rocket was built to solve a real problem that every Connecticut lawyer faces, and we decided early on that the solution should be widely available," said Silver Golub & Teitell Managing Partner Peter Dreyer. "We decided this should be a free tool – one that helps lawyers do their jobs better and gives the public clearer, faster access to information about their own cases."

SGT Docket Rocket monitors the State of Connecticut Judicial Branch website for publicly available docket activity and delivers alerts to users based on the cases they choose to follow. While the Judicial Branch offers a notification feature that sends a single nightly email – typically around 9 p.m. – those notifications only indicate that activity has occurred and do not identify the nature of the filing or order. As a result, a court order issued at 9 a.m. may go unnoticed for more than 24 hours, and a Friday morning order may not be seen until the following Monday. SGT Docket Rocket addresses this gap by providing timely, case-specific alerts that allow lawyers and litigants to respond more promptly to court activity.

The SGT Docket Rocket project was led by Dreyer and partners Sean McElligott and Ian Sloss. It was developed for Silver Golub & Teitell by Majestyk.

SGT Docket Rocket is available at www.SGTDocketRocket.com and in the Apple App Store.

