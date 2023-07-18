SILVER GOLUB & TEITELL LLP INVESTIGATES CLASS ACTION CLAIMS FOR ALLEGEDLY DEFECTIVE SANDISK EXTREME SOLID-STATE DRIVES (SSDs)

News provided by

Silver Golub & Teitell LLP

18 Jul, 2023, 20:39 ET

STAMFORD, Conn. , July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Golub & Teitell LLP, a leading plaintiffs' law firm, is investigating issues with the SanDisk Extreme line of portable solid-state drives (SSDs), a brand owned by Western Digital. The SanDisk Extreme SSDs were advertised as fast and durable, but have instead proven to be unreliable, with many reports of drive failures and widespread data loss.

Continue Reading

SanDisk launched the Extreme SSD line in 2019 promising "professional grade storage… rugged… worry-free… dependable" operation for at least five years (the warranty duration),  with models ranging from 500GB up to the newer 4TB variants. These devices received positive reviews, however, months later, consumers started reporting their drives spontaneously dying or losing all their data.

Reports suggest the issues are affecting the SanDisk Extreme SSD 2TB and 4TB models at an alarming rate, with data recovery being hit or miss.

The following SanDisk Extreme SSD models are allegedly impacted:

  • SanDisk Extreme 2TB;
  • SanDisk Extreme 4TB;
  • SanDisk Extreme Pro 2TB;
  • and SanDisk Extreme Pro 4TB

Western Digital and SanDisk remained silent on the issue for months, leading to increased consumer frustration and skepticism about the company's commitment to rectifying the problem. On May 19, 2023, Western Digital finally released a statement acknowledging the issue and issuing a firmware fix. The fix, however, only applies to SanDisk Extreme 2TB models, not 4TB models. Western Digital appears unwilling to acknowledge that the issue may also impact 4TB models.

Meanwhile, Western Digital and SanDisk have been selling the SanDisk Extreme SSDs online at deep discounts. While the company offers a limited 5-year warranty that should cover replacements for all affected drives, it does not account for the loss of data, a potentially devastating blow for many consumers. Consequently, data loss could be another factor in the class action lawsuit, as consumers were not only sold faulty products but suffered additional losses due to the product failures.

SGT believes purchasers of impacted SanDisk Extreme and Extreme Pro SSDs may have claims against Western Digital and SanDisk as it appears purchasers of these SSDs have no received what they paid for and/or overpaid for the SSDs.

If you purchased a SanDisk Extreme or Extreme Pro 2TB or 4TB SSD and would like to learn more about your rights, you can contact SGT Partner Ian W. Sloss at [email protected] or Associate Attorney Brett Burgs at [email protected], visit our website at: https://www.sgtlaw.com/cases/sandisk-extreme-ssd-defect-investigation or call our office at (203) 325-4491.

SOURCE Silver Golub & Teitell LLP

Also from this source

Silver Golub & Teitell LLP Investigates PharMerica Class Action Lawsuit Data Breach Claims

Silver Golub & Teitell LLP Investigates MCNA Dental Data Breach Class Action Lawsuit Claims

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.