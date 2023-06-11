Silver Golub & Teitell LLP Investigates Class Action Data Breach Claims Against Dental Insurance Provider Managed Care of North America Following Data Breach Affecting Almost Nine Million Individuals

News provided by

Silver Golub & Teitell LLP

11 Jun, 2023, 23:03 ET

STAMFORD, Conn., June 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Golub & Teitell LLP ("SGT"), a leading plaintiffs' class action law firm based in Connecticut, is currently investigating potential class action data breach claims against Managed Care of North America, Inc. ("Managed Care of North America") following a data breach that exposed the sensitive personal information and health information of almost 9 million Managed Care of North America customers and/or policyholders (the "Data Breach"). Managed Care of North America has begun notifying impacted individuals via letters sent by US Mail.

Continue Reading

Managed Care of North America is one of the largest dental health insurance and benefits management companies in the United States. On May 26, 2023 MCNA announced it experienced a data breach between February 26 and March 7, 2023 which has compromised the sensitive personal and health information of nearly 9 million individuals.

According to MCNA, an unauthorized party had gained access to its computer system between February 26 and March 7, 2023 and was able to view and make copies of consumers' personal and health information. The type of information compromised in the Data Breach includes the following:

  • Names;
  • Dates of birth;
  • Social Security numbers;
  • Telephone Number;
  • Email;
  • Driver's License Number;
  • Health Insurance Plan numbers and other information; and
  • Medical procedures

SGT believes Managed Care of North America Data Breach victims may have claims against Managed Care of North America as they are now at an increased risk of identity theft or other identity fraud-related crimes.

If you have received a notification letter in the mail from Managed Care of North America regarding the exposure of your information and would like to learn more about your rights, you can contact SGT Partner Ian W. Sloss at [email protected] or Associate Attorney Brett Burgs at [email protected], visit our website at: https://www.sgtlaw.com/cases/managed-care-of-north-america-data-breach-investigation or call our office at (203) 325-4491.

Silver Golub & Teitell LLP is a distinguished plaintiffs' litigation law firm with a proven track record of representing clients in complex and high-stakes litigation matters, including data breach and privacy law.

SOURCE Silver Golub & Teitell LLP

Also from this source

Silver Golub & Teitell LLP Investigates Class Action Data Breach Claims Against PharMerica & BrightSpring Health Following Data Breach Affecting Almost Six Million Individuals

Silver Golub & Teitell LLP Investigates Class Action Claims Against NationsBenefits Holdings, Aetna, and Fortra Following Data Breach Affecting Over 3 Million Individuals

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.