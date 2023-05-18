Silver Golub & Teitell LLP Investigates Class Action Data Breach Claims Against PharMerica & BrightSpring Health Following Data Breach Affecting Almost Six Million Individuals

STAMFORD, Conn., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Golub & Teitell LLP ("SGT"), a leading plaintiffs' class action law firm based in Connecticut, is currently investigating potential class action data breach claims against PharMerica Corporation ("PharMerica") and BrightSpring Health Services, Inc., ("BrightSpring Health") following a data breach that exposed the sensitive personal information and health information of almost 6 million PharMerica pharmacy customers (the "Data Breach"). PharMerica is one of the largest providers of pharmacy services in the United States, operating more than 2,500 facilities and over 3,100 pharmacy and healthcare programs.

According to PharMerica, on March 14, 2023, PharMerica and its parent company, BrightSpring Health learned of suspicious activity on their computer network. PharMerica's investigation determined that an unknown third party accessed PharMerica computer systems from March 12-13, 2023. According to reports, the following information of impacted individuals has been compromised as a result of the Data Breach

  • Names;
  • Dates of birth;
  • Social Security numbers;
  • Medication lists; and
  • Health insurance information
  • Other medical information including allergies, Medicare numbers, and diagnoses that could be damaging to patients if leaked – such as details about alcohol, drug, and mental health-related illnesses.

Ransomware gang named "Money Message" has claimed responsibility for PharMerica Data Breach and claims to have obtained the records of millions of PharMerica and BrightSpring Health customers – including Social Security numbers from 400 databases.

SGT believes PharMerica and BrightSpring Health Data Breach victims may have claims against PharMerica and BrightSpring Health as they are now at an increased risk of identity theft or other identity fraud-related crimes. If you have received a notification from PharMerica and BrightSpring Health regarding the exposure of your information and would like to learn more about your rights, you can contact SGT Partner Ian W. Sloss at [email protected] or Associate Attorney Brett Burgs at [email protected], visit our website at: https://www.sgtlaw.com/cases/pharmerica-data-breach-class-action-investigation or call our office at (203) 325-4491.

About Silver Golub & Teitell LLP:

Silver Golub & Teitell LLP is a distinguished plaintiffs' litigation law firm with a proven track record of representing clients in complex and high-stakes litigation matters, including data breach and privacy law.

SOURCE Silver Golub & Teitell LLP

