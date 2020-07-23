Silver Hill Hospital Appoints Yale New Haven Hospital's Michael D. Holmes To Its Board Of Directors

"Michael is one of the most accomplished hospital administrators in the country and is known for being a champion of behavioral health," said Dr. Andrew J. Gerber, President and Medical Director of Silver Hill Hospital. "He has extensive expertise and enormous creativity and shares a commitment to providing the highest quality of care. We are incredibly fortunate to have him serve on our board."

At Yale New Haven Hospital, Holmes is responsible for operations of the emergency department, behavioral health service line, support services and sustainability initiatives. Among his accomplishments are leading the operation and clinical integration of YNHH and its Saint Raphael campus as well assuming the role of Incident Command Officer.

Holmes was instrumental in the collaboration between Yale New Haven Health and Silver Hill in creating "The Steward House at Silver Hill" in 2018. The Steward House is a program designed to provide personalized psychological and medical treatment to executives and professionals who, in the course of their careers, have developed serious mental health or substance use problems.

"It's a privilege to join the board of a hospital that has and will continue to be a valued partner with Yale New Haven Health in the treatment of mental illness," said Holmes. "As a board member, I look forward to facilitating greater collaboration between the individualized care and high-quality behavioral focus Silver Hill is known for with YNHH's expertise and nationally ranked patient care."

Before moving to Connecticut, Holmes served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Franciscan St. James Health in Chicago, managing the daily operations of a two-hospital integrated delivery system. He worked collaboratively with the medical and clinical staff resulting in a patient satisfaction award for improvements in the emergency department and inpatient services.

Prior to joining Franciscan St. James Health, Holmes was Chief Operating Officer of Ascension Health, St. Luke's South in Jacksonville, FL and Vice President of Trinity Health, Mount Carmel Health System in Columbus, OH. Michael holds a Bachelor of Science in Public Health Administration from Indiana University and a Master of Science in Administration from the University of Notre Dame.

"Every member of the Silver Hill Board of Directors contributes a unique set of skills and perspective to foster organizational growth," said Lance Lundberg, Board Chair. "Michael is very strong in hospital operations and strategic planning and we're confident he will positively contribute to the long-term strategic direction of the Hospital."

Silver Hill Hospital admits more than 3,000 adolescents and adults annually for disorders that include addiction, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, personality disorders and schizophrenia among others. The Hospital is especially known for its expertise in treating complex conditions and co-occurring disorders.

Established in 1931, Silver Hill Hospital has 12 full-time board-certified psychiatrists. Located on 44 scenic acres in New Canaan, Connecticut, it is widely recognized for the excellence of its psychiatric and addiction services. The Hospital is accredited by The Joint Commission and is licensed for 129 beds.

