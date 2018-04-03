Silver Hill Hospital Hires Santopietro As New President

Dr. Santopietro joins Silver Hill Hospital from Carolinas HealthCare System in Charlotte, North Carolina, one of the nation's largest not-for-profit healthcare delivery systems serving 2.3 million patients a year across 900 care locations, including 39 hospitals in North and South Carolina, and Georgia, where he held the positions of Chief Clinical Officer of Behavioral Health and Chairman of the Department of Psychiatry.

Dr. Santopietro graduated from Yale University, Northwestern University Medical School, and completed his internship, residency and fellowship at Harvard Medical School. He is board certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology and is a Distinguished Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association.

Dr. Santopietro serves on multiple national boards including the American Association of Community Psychiatrists, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, and the American Hospital Association's Governing Council of the Section for Psychiatric and Substance Abuse Services. He is a member of the Medical Directors Institute of the National Council for Behavior Health and the National Crisis Services Task Force. In 2012, he was president of the Connecticut Psychiatric Society where he earned an award for his psychiatric response leadership during the Sandy Hook tragedy.

Silver Hill Hospital admits 3,000 adolescents and adults annually for psychiatric disorders that include addiction, pain with co-occurring addiction, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders and schizophrenia. The Hospital specializes in co-occurring diagnosis and treatment and is an academic affiliate of the Yale University School of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry.

Established in 1931, Silver Hill Hospital is one of the nation's preeminent psychiatric hospitals with more than 14 full-time board certified psychiatrists. Located on 44 scenic acres in New Canaan, Connecticut, it is widely recognized for the excellence of its psychiatric and addiction services. The Hospital is accredited by The Joint Commission and is licensed for 129 beds.

