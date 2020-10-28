Silver Hill Hospital Names Maggie Smith Director of Patient Access

"Maggie shares our mission of transforming lives by connecting patients with the best psychiatric care possible," said Dr. Michael Groat, Ph.D., chief clinical officer at Silver Hill Hospital. "Her incredible drive, energy and enthusiasm helps us facilitate admission of the patients we are best suited to care for, evaluate each patient and ensure the path is set for them to receive the full continuum of care needed for success."

Before joining Silver Hill, Smith was with Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare based in Tennessee where she served as the professional admissions liaison for Pasadena Villa and acting director of admissions for the Greenfield Recovery Center. In these roles, Smith ensured superb customer service for patients, families and referents and was actively involved in the clinical assessment of new patients to ensure proper placement for treatment.

Smith graduated with a Bachelor's degree in psychology from Dickinson College and a Master's degree in clinical mental health counseling from Trevecca Nazarene University.

"I am thrilled to be part of the team at Silver Hill," said Smith. "The Hospital has a long history of providing high quality care to those with complex mental health and addiction problems. We are building a program that will further ensure a smooth and compassionate admissions process that connects patients quickly to the treatment they need."

Silver Hill Hospital admits more than 3,000 adolescents and adults annually for disorders that include addiction, depression, bipolar disorder, personality disorders and schizophrenia among others. The Hospital is especially known for its expertise in treating complex conditions and co-occurring disorders.

Established in 1931, Silver Hill Hospital has 12 full-time board-certified psychiatrists. Located on 44 scenic acres in New Canaan, Connecticut, it is widely recognized for the excellence of its psychiatric and addiction services. The Hospital is accredited by The Joint Commission and is licensed for 129 beds.

