Silver Hills Names Food Industry Veteran, Robert Isabella, Chief Supply Chain Officer

ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Hills, the parent company behind better-for-you-brands Silver Hills Bakery and Little Northern Bakehouse, today announces Robert Isabella to the new role of Chief Supply Chain Officer effective February 3, 2020.

A 16-year veteran of Weston Foods, Robert began at the company as a Transport Manager, culminating in his appointment of Director of Transportation. In 2008, he became Vice President of Logistics Quebec, honing his skills in logistics and manufacturing and eventually rising to Vice President of Manufacturing Canada in 2018, wherein he was responsible for 11 manufacturing facilities across the country.

As the newest member of the Executive Leadership Team, Robert will be responsible for leading all Operational aspects of Silver Hills Bakery including Production, Procurement, Warehouse, Logistics, Sanitation, and Maintenance. He will report to Stan Smith, co-founder and President.

"We're delighted for Rob to join the Silver Hills team and are looking forward to the leadership and experience he will bring to our growing business," says Smith. "We are confident that his expertise in management and operations, as well as his passion for driving productivity through positive company culture, will make him a valuable addition to the team."

"The role at Silver Hills provides me the wonderful opportunity to focus on my professional passions for continuous improvement, people development and mentorship, and safety," says Isabella. "I'm thrilled to be joining the team and looking forward to getting started."

About Silver Hills

Established in 1989, Silver Hills grew out of the Silver Hills Guest House, where one of the company's founders began baking bread from sprouted whole grains. Starting with Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery, the company began establishing other brands to align with healthy dietary choices and then launching the gluten free brand Little Northern Bakehouse in 2015. Silver Hills' goal is to produce wholesome vegan, non-GMO products to inspire healthier living through healthier choices. The company operates a large, world-class GFSI-certified sprouted bakery facility based in Abbotsford, BC, Canada.

