Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery Launches New Brand Look and Refreshed Line of Sprouted Whole Grain Breads

ABBOTSFORD, BC, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery, a leading producer of wholesome, plant-based bakery products made with sprouted whole grains, today announces a brand refresh that includes a full product packaging redesign as well as a refreshed product portfolio, including the introduction of a hearty, Omega-3 ALA rich loaf, Omegamazing, coming to shelves later this year.

The reimagined packaging, which will debut this month at Natural Products Expo West, was inspired by the brand's longtime mission to inspire healthier living through healthier choices. The new design features Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery's beloved bold and bright colors while shining the spotlight on its signature ingredient: sprouted whole grains. Featured on each package of Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery's breads, bagels, and buns is an eye-catching clear window, which allows consumers to easily see the color, texture, and the wholesome grains in every product.

The new packaging allows consumers to easily spot the outstanding nutritional values for the nutrients they care about most – fiber, protein, and whole grains – and on which Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery breads are uniquely positioned to deliver. Packaging also includes labels for Non-GMO Project Verified, USDA Organic Ingredients, Certified Glyphosate Free, Certified Vegan, Kosher, and Peanut & Nut Free, all clearly featured on the new packaging.

"For more than three decades we have been dedicated to offering healthier, nutrient-rich, sprouted breads. Today we are thrilled to introduce Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery's new look, which better communicates our continued commitment to sprouted whole grains and the excellent nutritional benefits they offer, and importantly, also makes it easier for consumers to make healthier choices in the aisle," said Stan Smith, Founder and President of Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery.

The updated line of sprouted whole grain bread products, which includes organic and made from organic ingredients breads, bagels, and buns, has been reformulated to offer the highest quality product possible. The reformulations include enhancements to the sprouting and preparation techniques of grains for improved consistency, taste and softness. Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery's signature bread offerings including Squirrelly, The Big 16, and Little Big Bread will now boast improved formulas made with whole grains that are sprouted and mashed to create the dough then baked into a delicious and healthier bread.

For a first look at the new Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery, visit booth 1626 at the Natural Products Expo on March 7 – 11 in Anaheim, Calif.

To learn more about Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery and its mission to produce wholesome plant-based, non-GMO products to inspire healthier living through healthier choices, visit silverhillsbakery.com or follow on Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery on social media @SilverHillsBakery.

About Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery

Established in 1989, Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery grew out of the Silver Hills Guest House, where one of the company's founders began baking bread from sprouted whole grains. Starting with Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery, the company continued on to establish an additional brand, Little Northern Bakehouse, and two sister brands, One Degree Organic Foods, and Carbonaut, to align with a variety of healthy dietary choices. Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery's goal is to produce wholesome vegan, non-GMO products to inspire healthier living through healthier choices. The company operates a large, world-class GFSI-certified sprouted bakery facility based in Abbotsford, BC, Canada.

