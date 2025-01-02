Silver Injury Law Celebrates Community Commitment Through Public Service Initiatives in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Injury Law is proud to highlight its dedicated involvement in various public service initiatives throughout Boca Raton over the past year, reinforcing its commitment to the community. By sponsoring events like the EBC Foundation's annual 5K Race to raise money and awareness for the early detection of breast cancer, the annual Devil Dog 5K which seeks to raise money and awareness for the Wounded Veteran Relief Fund, and actively engaging with students through the Dori Saves Lives program, the firm has made significant strides in raising awareness and supporting key causes.

The EveryBoob Counts 5K Race, held in partnership with breast cancer awareness organizations, focused on the crucial importance of early detection and prevention. This event attracted participants from all walks of life, emphasizing the need for regular screenings and education about breast cancer. The firm sponsored the Spanish River Sharks Football Team in the race, helping spread the message that early detection can save lives.

In collaboration with the Dori Saves Lives Foundation, Silver Injury Law took a proactive approach in teaching high school students at Spanish River High about the significance of safe driving. The charity is named after Dori, the twin sister of Silver Attorney Emily Slosberg. Dori and four others were killed in a horrific car accident in high school, which Emily survived. The program educates young drivers on responsible habits behind the wheel and aims to reduce the number of accidents caused by reckless driving. "Empowering our teenagers with knowledge is essential," said Bruce F. Silver, Managing Partner at Silver Injury Law. "We believe that education is a powerful tool that can save lives and prevent future tragedies."

Additionally, Silver Injury Law Car Accident Lawyers proudly sponsored the Spanish River Sharks Football Team the Devil Dog 5K, an event benefiting the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund. This initiative not only raises funds for veterans in need but also highlights the importance of community support for those who have served our country. Sponsoring the team in this event reflects the firm's ongoing dedication to honoring and supporting our veterans as they transition back into civilian life.

"Our involvement in these community initiatives reaffirms our commitment to giving back to the Boca Raton area," stated Silver. "By engaging in these causes, we seek to inspire others to join us in making a difference. Each of these events has a profound impact, and we are proud to play a role in promoting awareness and educating our community."

As Silver Injury Law continues to engage with the Boca Raton community, the firm recognizes the importance of collective efforts in addressing critical issues that affect local families, health, and safety. By fostering awareness and education through involvement in key initiatives, the firm aims to build a stronger, safer, and more informed community.

For more information about Silver Injury Law's community involvement or upcoming initiatives, please visit www.silverinjurylaw.com or contact Silver Injury Law at (561) 279-3911.

About Silver Injury Law

Silver Injury Law is a Boca Raton-based law firm dedicated to providing exceptional legal representation to clients while serving the community through various public service initiatives. With a focus on integrity, transparency, and advocacy, the firm is committed to making a positive impact by promoting awareness around critical health and safety issues.

Contact:

Bruce F. Silver, Esq.

Shareholder

Silver Injury Law

6100 Glades Rd #201

Boca Raton, FL 33434

(561) 279-3911



[email protected]

www.SilverInjuryLaw.com

SOURCE Silver & Silver, P.A.