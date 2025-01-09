Silver Is the New Oil: Strategies For Profiting From The Next Industrial Revolution

New Book by Alternative Asset Expert Collin Plume Exposes Silver's Untapped Power to Fuel the Future and Build Generational Wealth

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oil once powered the modernization of the 20th century. Bitcoin disrupted global finance just a decade ago. Now, silver is emerging as the next keystone of global transformation—poised to reshape industries, currencies, and geopolitics.

Silver Is The New Oil by Collin Plume

In his groundbreaking new book, Silver Is the New Oil, Collin Plume—President and CEO of Noble Gold Investments—reveals why silver is the linchpin of the clean energy revolution and the foundation of the next industrial and financial era. Plume unveils a resource whose strategic importance rivals oil, as its scarcity and applications in cutting-edge technologies drive insatiable demand.

What Makes Silver the Resource of the Future?

Silver's unique properties make it indispensable in critical industries, from solar panels and electric vehicles to advanced military systems. Yet mining production is faltering, threatening a severe supply crunch. With reserves projected to run out in just 20 years, Plume predicts silver's price could surpass $60 per ounce.

Readers will discover:

The Green Energy Demand : Why silver is essential for renewable energy technologies and how EVs alone will consume 90 million ounces annually by 2025.

: Why silver is essential for renewable energy technologies and how EVs alone will consume 90 million ounces annually by 2025. A Strategic Reserve Asset : How silver is quietly becoming as indispensable as gold in a world moving away from traditional currencies.

: How silver is quietly becoming as indispensable as gold in a world moving away from traditional currencies. Geopolitical Stakes : Why silver's scarcity could ignite international conflicts reminiscent of historical oil wars.

: Why silver's scarcity could ignite international conflicts reminiscent of historical oil wars. Investment Timing: Why institutional investors are stockpiling silver—and why individuals need to act before the supply-demand gap sends prices soaring.

A Book That Unlocks Actionable Insights

Silver Is the New Oil offers more than just theory—it's a call to action. Plume shares a proven strategy for securing silver at the right time and positioning yourself to capitalize on the coming energy and financial revolutions.

Highlights include:

Why the U.S. military relies on silver for 95% of its advanced weapons systems—and how this affects national security.

Samsung's breakthrough solid-state battery using silver to achieve a 600-mile EV range.

Calculations showing the U.S. would need over 3.5 billion ounces of silver to transition to 100% solar power.

How China's dominance in silver production threatens U.S. strategic interests.

About the Author

Collin Plume is a seasoned wealth advisor with over 15 years of experience safeguarding clients' wealth. As CEO of Noble Gold Investments, Plume has led the company to over $2 billion in precious metals transactions. His insights have been featured in Forbes, NPR Marketplace, and TheStreet. Beyond precious metals, Plume is a successful entrepreneur with ventures spanning cryptocurrency, HR, and even hot sauce innovation.

Why Readers Can't Afford to Wait

Think of the early days of Bitcoin or Tesla: early adopters reaped the rewards. Silver is on the verge of its own meteoric rise. Will you act or miss the opportunity to secure your financial future?

This is the moment to prepare for the next industrial revolution and secure your financial freedom. Don't wait for the headlines—be ahead of them.

