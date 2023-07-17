Silver Jeans Co. Names New CEO

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Glove Works, parent company to Silver Jeans Co.™ and JAG® Jeans, the Canadian-based brands known for producing quality denim, announces its brought on a new powerhouse CEO, Suzanne Silverstein.

Silverstein will serve as CEO of both Silver Jeans Co. and JAG Jeans and will take the reins from former CEO and founder, Michael Silver, on July 10. Michael Silver will join the newly formed advisory board of directors for the company.

"I am thrilled to join the Silver Jeans and JAG team," Silverstein said. "There is an incredible brand story, a seasoned and talented team, and most important to me, there is a passion for perfection with product. It's a winning combination and I am very excited about the future of the brands."

Silverstein joins the company with an impressive list of accolades and former positions, including her most recent role as group president of NYC Alliance. She served as president for the JS Group as well, overseeing brands such as Halston, ML Monique Lhuillier, and Amur. Additionally, she was president of both the 7 For All Mankind denim brand and Parker New York. Silverstein also has a strong retail background, with 13 years at Saks Incorporated, including 7 years at Saks Fifth Avenue leaving as the VP DMM overseeing Contemporary Sportswear, including premium denim.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Suzanne Silverstein to our 'family of friends' as the new CEO of Silver Jeans Co. and JAG Jeans," said Michael Silver. "She brings an enormous wealth of experience and success in her career that I am certain will enhance the brands in their growth and prosperity for the future."

Silverstein is an apparel leader who brings a strong strategic approach to business. She is focused on ensuring that the sales, marketing and product teams work closely to deliver a product roadmap that is driven by the demand of the core customer and brings a deep understanding of the denim business from her tenure at 7 For All Mankind. As CEO, Silverstein will lead all aspects of Western Glove Works' operations, directing growth strategies, driving profitability, and overseeing sales, product innovation, marketing, finance and supply chain.

About Silver Jeans Co.™

Established in 1991, Silver Jeans Co.'s history and heritage are what make them one of a kind. The brand is known for their expertly crafted denim that's designed to fit every body type. With a unique design approach and variety of options when it comes to rises, leg openings, inseams and washes, Silver Jeans Co.™ is the destination for anyone looking for their perfect fit. Silver Jeans Co.™ products are sold online at silverjeans.com, as well as major department stores, online retailers, specialty chains and independent retailers across North America. Suggested retail prices for Silver Jeans Co.™ jeans range from $58-99 USD and $74 - $108 CDN.

About JAG® Jeans

Founded in the 1960s, JAG® revolutionized the market by introducing a comfortable, drapey 10 oz. pant made from denim that forever changed the way women thought about jeans. Decades later, when the brand joined the Western Glove Works family, it continued its legacy by developing jeans with innovative waist solutions built to meet the needs of the mature, modern woman. JAG®'s signature pull-on fits and denims crafted with Best Kept Secret technology are the cornerstones of the JAG® collection each season, offering women everywhere a brand for women to look and feel good in. JAG® products are sold online at jagjeans.com, as well as major department stores, online retailers, specialty chains and independent retailers across North America. Suggested retail price for JAG® jeans range from $64-$88 USD and $88-$108 CDN.

About Western Glove Works

Founded in 1921, Western Glove Works is the largest privately-owned producer of denim in North America. Family-owned since its inception, Western Glove Works boasts a rich, century-long history of crafting quality denim products beginning with workwear like Handy Andy Overalls and Treatem Ruff Riders to private label for some of the industry's biggest names in denim including Calvin Klein, GAP, Wrangler and Anna Sui. Today, Western Glove Works is the parent company to the Silver Jeans Co. and JAG brands. With over one hundred years of experience manufacturing wearable denim products, Western Glove Works is a leader in the denim industry, serving markets worldwide.

