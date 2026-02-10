Silver Jeans Co. Partners with Musician Alex Sampson to Launch The "What's Your Truth" Spring 2026 Campaign

The collaboration extends on the road with Silver sponsoring Sampson's 2026 U.S. tour.

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Jeans Co., a North American heritage denim brand with over a century of experience in crafting quality apparel, is partnering with PEOPLE Magazine's emerging artist to watch, Alex Sampson, to introduce the Spring 2026 Campaign and Collection.

Spring 2026 marks the launch of Silver Jeans Co.'s newest campaign titled, 'What's Your Truth.' Shot by Lipman Studio, the campaign embodies authentic self-expression drawn from life's everyday adventures, as told through music and creatives. It seamlessly blends fashion, lifestyle, and culture through genuine connections caught on film.

"As a Canadian brand with more than a century of history, we've always believed that where you come from matters. Alex brings that same grounded honesty to his music. He's proudly Canadian, deeply authentic, and unafraid to show who he really is - which makes him a natural fit for What's Your Truth. Alex Sampson aligns seamlessly with Silver's mission to spotlight the nonlinear path of self-discovery in a raw and uncompromising way," shared Suzanne Silverstein, Silver CEO.

Rooted in a shared Canadian heritage, the partnership reflects a natural alignment in values. With over 100 years of denim craftsmanship originating in Canada, Silver Jeans Co. has long celebrated authenticity, individuality, and staying true to where you come from - principles that mirror Sampson's approach to music and storytelling.

As part of the partnership, Sampson curated a personal edit of his favorite Silver Jeans Spring men's styles, featuring fits and washes that he and his bandmates will wear both on and off stage throughout his 2026 U.S. tour. His selects, along with behind-the-scenes content and show performances, will be featured on Silver Jeans' owned channels, including web and social media. Additionally, Sampson's recent EP, 'Hopeless Romantic', is woven throughout the campaign, underscoring themes of love, vulnerability, and personal growth that align with Silver Jeans' brand ethos.

The Silver Jeans 2026 social-first, 360° campaign will be distributed on social media and national CTV channels and the new collection will be available to shop starting February 10, 2026. To learn more about the 'What's Your Truth' campaign, please visit www.silverjeans.com.

About Silver Jeans Co.

Crafting storied denim since 1921, quality, fit and expert design are stitched into every pair of Silvers. Born as an extension of Western Glove Works, the oldest privately held denim producer in North America, our legacy is in our jeans. Proudly Canadian and globally loved—with over 100 years of adventure together, this denim is defined by who you are.

SOURCE Silver Jeans Co.