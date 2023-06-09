Silver Lake Psychology Joins ARC Health

News provided by

ARC Health

09 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARC Health, a Thurston Group portfolio company has announced the acquisition of Silver Lake Psychology (SLP), a mental healthcare provider group, spanning across California, Tennessee, Colorado, and Virginia.

Established in 2016 by Dr. Brandy Engler, PsyD, SLP has positioned itself as a leading private practice in the field. Offering a broad range of specialties in multiple languages, SLP remains committed to inclusivity and multicultural competency. Additionally, SLP encompasses 120 areas of expertise which furthers their mission in effectively addressing the unique needs and preferences of its diverse clientele. SLP's accessibility and market reach has garnered recognition and collaborative care initiatives with health systems and other enterprise level partners.

Engler expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership with ARC Health. She stated, "ARC Health believes in provider leadership and supports the quality of care. In an era when venture capital is proliferating in the mental health space, it is important to have a partner that puts providers and patients first."

As SLP expands its reach and solidifies its reputation as a renowned mental health provider group, the partnership with ARC Health reinforces their dedication to accessibility and exceptional care. Emphasizing provider leadership and patient-centric approaches, this collaboration aims to elevate the standards of mental health services and improve the well-being of individuals seeking support.

Vince Morra, CEO of ARC Health, echoed the same sentiment about the partnership. He stated, "This shared commitment to prioritizing the well-being of patients and empowering mental health providers makes the collaboration with ARC Health a natural fit."

About ARC Health

ARC Health is a premier group of mental healthcare practices who have come together as partners while maintaining their individual identities. Their forward-thinking and supportive partnership of mental healthcare providers is geared toward increasing success via a collaborative network. The ARC Health business model is pioneering the space with a unified, provider-centric approach that reinforces clinical autonomy while also joining together as equity-owning partners.

About Thurston Group

Thurston Group is a private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and related business services sectors. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing healthcare businesses, including ARC Health, Smile Doctors, US Endo Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, South Georgia Dental Management, Gen4 Dental Partners, Options Medical Weight Loss, and U.S. Orthopedic Partners. Over its 37-year history, Thurston Group has returned more than $4B of invested capital.

ARC Health

Silver Lake Psychology

Thurston Group

SOURCE: ARC Health

Media Contact:

Leigh LeGare
[email protected]

SOURCE ARC Health

Also from this source

Denver Wellness Associates Joins ARC Health

Positive Change Counseling Center Joins ARC Health

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.