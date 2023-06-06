Silver Miller and Kopelowitz Ostrow File Class Action Lawsuit Against Binance and Binance.US

News provided by

Silver Miller

06 Jun, 2023, 17:57 ET

Alleging Conversion and Aiding and Abetting Conversion of Cryptocurrency  

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2018, Silver Miller (www.SilverMillerLaw.com) -- one of the leading cryptocurrency investor law firms in America, and the only law firm in America to successfully prosecute a class action lawsuit against cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase -- has been aggressively investigating, prosecuting, and resolving hundreds of cases related to account intrusions at cryptocurrency platforms. In many of those instances, cryptocurrency stolen from U.S.-based investors was allegedly deposited into accounts at Binance -- the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange -- which has allegedly become the preferred cryptocurrency exchange for criminal asset laundering due to Binance's grossly substandard security protocols.

Continue Reading

On June 5, 2023, Silver Miller and co-counsel Kopelowitz Ostrow filed a new federal court class action lawsuit against Binance Holdings, Ltd. d/b/a Binance and its alleged United States-based alter ego BAM Trading Services, Inc. d/b/a Binance.US.  As the lawsuit claims, Binance and Binance.US knowingly converted or aided and abetted in the conversion of stolen cryptocurrency worth tens of millions of dollars by not complying with basic Know Your Customer ("KYC") and Anti-Money Laundering ("AML") standards. The lawsuit also alleges that Binance unjustly enriched itself by collecting significant fees on transactions involving stolen cryptocurrency on the Binance platform.

READ THE LAWSUIT AT WWW.SILVERMILLERLAW.COM 

If you are a U.S. resident and suffered an account intrusion resulting in cryptocurrency being stolen from you, and you would like to discuss our lawsuit or to investigate whether your stolen cryptocurrency was possibly laundered through Binance, please contact us by e-mailing David Silver of Silver Miller at  [email protected] or by calling (954) 516-6000.

For many years, Binance has acted with relative impunity in the U.S. by asserting that no U.S. legal or administrative authority can exercise its jurisdiction over Binance. Binance claims to have no sustaining business presence in the U.S. that would subject the company to jurisdiction here. However, both our class action lawsuit and a recent civil action brought against Binance and Binance.US by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission allege that Binance should be subject to accountability and appropriate censure in the U.S. The widespread financial harm that has befallen U.S.-based investors and has allegedly flowed through Binance's platform, because of weak and unenforced KYC/AML protocols, with Binance's knowledge and participation is very real. Binance should be held responsible.

For more information about the class action lawsuit or our fight to protect investors against financial fraud, please contact:

David C. Silver

Managing Partner

Silver Miller

Florida 954-516-6000

Maryland 240-516-6000

Washington, D.C. 202-852-6000

E-Mail: [email protected]

Website: www.SilverMillerLaw.com

Jeff Ostrow

Managing Partner

Kopelowitz Ostrow P.A.

Florida 954-525-4100

E-Mail: [email protected]

Website: www.kolawyers.com

SOURCE Silver Miller

Also from this source

Silver Miller Investigating Hacked Coinbase Accounts

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.