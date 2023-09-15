Silver Miller Launches Revamped and Refreshed Website

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2018, Silver Miller (www.SilverMillerLaw.com) has been the leading cryptocurrency investor law firm in the country. They have vast experience litigating against cryptocurrency exchanges like Coinbase, Kraken, Cryptsy, Binance, Bittrex, and Poloniex, as well as other crypto coin purveyors and digital asset promoters.

The firm has been aggressively investigating, prosecuting, and resolving hundreds of cases on behalf of victims of financial fraud in the cryptocurrency realm and beyond. Amidst their extensive litigation in courtrooms and arbitration boardrooms across America, Silver Miller is proud to unveil its refreshed website at www.SilverMillerLaw.com.

"We always want to provide our clients and the public at-large the most up-to-date information about the exciting areas in which we practice," said Silver Miller Managing Partner David Silver, "and giving our website a facelift helps us provide that information in an easy to read format. We practice in a cutting edge field, and we want our website to remain as fresh and current as the trailblazing work we do."

The law firm's website provides information about the areas in which the firm practices, the firm's current investigations, and some of Silver Miller's more notable active and successfully-resolved cases. It also showcases the firm's impressive catalog of awards and honors, including the Preeminent "AV" rating from Martindale Hubbell and the Professional Excellence Award from American Lawyer Media for their groundbreaking work in cryptocurrency litigation.

You can also keep up to date on the firm's latest seminars, press releases, and media appearances in the "Press" section of the website, which will be regularly updated with fresh video content in which Silver Miller's attorneys discuss breaking news in the legal world and how they are acting as leaders in the field of cryptocurrency litigation. Additionally, you can submit a request through the website for a free consultation with one of the firm's attorneys.

Silver Miller continues to advocate for individuals and is dedicated to helping victims recover their lost assets, ensuring that justice is served in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

For more information about Silver Miller's fight to protect investors against financial fraud, please contact:

David C. Silver
Silver Miller – Managing Partner
Florida 954-516-6000
Maryland 240-516-6000
Washington, D.C. 202-852-6000
E-Mail: [email protected]
Website: www.SilverMillerLaw.com

SOURCE Silver Miller

