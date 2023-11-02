Silver Nitrate Market size to increase by USD 3.45 billion between 2023 to 2028| ACS Chemicals, ALPHA CHEMIKA, Ames Goldsmith Corp., and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Silver Nitrate Market size is expected to grow by USD 3.45 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.36% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's market research analysis. Growing demand for silver nitrate in the healthcare sector is notably driving the silver nitrate market. However, factors such as the availability of substitutes for silver nitrate may impede market growth. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the silver nitrate market including ACS Chemicals, ALPHA CHEMIKA, Ames Goldsmith Corp., Celtic Chemicals Ltd., Central Drug House Pvt. Ltd., East India Chemicals International, Ennore India Chemical International, Fine Chemicals and Scientific Co., Green Vision Technical Services Pvt Ltd, INDIAN PLATINUM PVT LTD., Innova Corporate India, Marine Chemicals, Modison Metals Ltd., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Ralington Pharma LLP, RXChemicals, Sky Chem, Texchem Industries, Tung State, and Vizag Chemical International. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Sample Reports

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Silver Nitrate Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Silver Nitrate Market 2024-2028

Silver Nitrate Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

ACS Chemicals: The company offers silver nitrate such as silver nitrate Lr power under brand ACS chemicals.

Silver Nitrate Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

Grade Type

  • Photographic grade
  • Active pharmaceutical ingredient grade
  • Analytical reagents grade

Application

  • Photography and jewelry
  • Medical and healthcare
  • Glass coating
  • Others

The photographic grade segment is anticipated for substantial expansion during the forecast period. Silver nitrate is used in numerous photographic applications, including film and paper processing, black-and-white photography, and medical imaging.

Geography

  • North America
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • South America
  • Middle East and Africa)

North America is projected to make a substantial 33% contribution to the global market's expansion during the forecast period. Industries such as electronics, healthcare, and photography rely extensively on silver nitrate, which is a significant driver of market growth in this region. Furthermore, silver nitrate, known for its caustic and antiseptic properties, plays a vital role in the healthcare sector, particularly in dermatological applications and wound healing. The healthcare segment's growth is further driven by increasing hygiene awareness and a growing demand for advanced wound care solutions. Additionally, the electronics industry stands as a significant end-user of silver nitrate in North America. These factors collectively contribute to the market's expansion in North America during the forecast period.

Silver Nitrate Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.36%

Market growth 2024-2028

USD 3.45 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.22

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and Russia

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

ACS Chemicals, ALPHA CHEMIKA, Ames Goldsmith Corp., Celtic Chemicals Ltd., Central Drug House Pvt. Ltd., East India Chemicals International, Ennore India Chemical International, Fine Chemicals and Scientific Co., Green Vision Technical Services Pvt Ltd, INDIAN PLATINUM PVT LTD., Innova Corporate India, Marine Chemicals, Modison Metals Ltd., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Ralington Pharma LLP, RXChemicals, Sky Chem, Texchem Industries, Tung State, and Vizag Chemical International

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

TOC:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Grade Type
  7. Market Segmentation by Application
  8. Market Segmentation by Geography
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  12. Company Landscape
  13. Company Analysis
  14. Appendix

