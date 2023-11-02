Silver Nitrate Market size to increase by USD 3.45 billion between 2023 to 2028| ACS Chemicals, ALPHA CHEMIKA, Ames Goldsmith Corp., and more among key companies - Technavio

02 Nov, 2023, 17:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Silver Nitrate Market size is expected to grow by USD 3.45 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.36% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's market research analysis. Growing demand for silver nitrate in the healthcare sector is notably driving the silver nitrate market. However, factors such as the availability of substitutes for silver nitrate may impede market growth. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the silver nitrate market including ACS Chemicals, ALPHA CHEMIKA, Ames Goldsmith Corp., Celtic Chemicals Ltd., Central Drug House Pvt. Ltd., East India Chemicals International, Ennore India Chemical International, Fine Chemicals and Scientific Co., Green Vision Technical Services Pvt Ltd, INDIAN PLATINUM PVT LTD., Innova Corporate India, Marine Chemicals, Modison Metals Ltd., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Ralington Pharma LLP, RXChemicals, Sky Chem, Texchem Industries, Tung State, and Vizag Chemical International. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Sample Reports
Silver Nitrate Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis
ACS Chemicals: The company offers silver nitrate such as silver nitrate Lr power under brand ACS chemicals.
Silver Nitrate Market 2024-2028: Segmentation
Grade Type
- Photographic grade
- Active pharmaceutical ingredient grade
- Analytical reagents grade
Application
- Photography and jewelry
- Medical and healthcare
- Glass coating
- Others
The photographic grade segment is anticipated for substantial expansion during the forecast period. Silver nitrate is used in numerous photographic applications, including film and paper processing, black-and-white photography, and medical imaging.
Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East and Africa)
North America is projected to make a substantial 33% contribution to the global market's expansion during the forecast period. Industries such as electronics, healthcare, and photography rely extensively on silver nitrate, which is a significant driver of market growth in this region. Furthermore, silver nitrate, known for its caustic and antiseptic properties, plays a vital role in the healthcare sector, particularly in dermatological applications and wound healing. The healthcare segment's growth is further driven by increasing hygiene awareness and a growing demand for advanced wound care solutions. Additionally, the electronics industry stands as a significant end-user of silver nitrate in North America. These factors collectively contribute to the market's expansion in North America during the forecast period.
|
Silver Nitrate Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2023
|
Historic period
|
2018-2022
|
Forecast period
|
2024-2028
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.36%
|
Market growth 2024-2028
|
USD 3.45 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
5.22
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 33%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and Russia
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
ACS Chemicals, ALPHA CHEMIKA, Ames Goldsmith Corp., Celtic Chemicals Ltd., Central Drug House Pvt. Ltd., East India Chemicals International, Ennore India Chemical International, Fine Chemicals and Scientific Co., Green Vision Technical Services Pvt Ltd, INDIAN PLATINUM PVT LTD., Innova Corporate India, Marine Chemicals, Modison Metals Ltd., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Ralington Pharma LLP, RXChemicals, Sky Chem, Texchem Industries, Tung State, and Vizag Chemical International
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
