SILVER OAK SERVICES PARTNERS LEADS RECAPITALIZATION OF QUALITY LIAISON SERVICES

News provided by

Silver Oak Services Partners, LLC

26 Sep, 2023, 07:05 ET

EVANSTON, Ill., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Oak Services Partners, LLC ("Silver Oak"), a lower middle market private equity firm focused exclusively on service businesses, announced it has led the recapitalization of Quality Liaison Services ("QLS" or the "Company") in partnership with management and co-investors.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Hendersonville, TN, QLS is a leading provider of representation and quality assurance services for OEMs and suppliers across a diverse set of end markets including medium and heavy-duty trucking, powersports, electric vehicles, construction, agriculture, aerospace, defense, and others. The Company offers a wide variety of services including supplier representation, inspection & containment, repair & rework, quality engineering, and YardGuard™. QLS currently serves over 470 customers spanning over 270 production worksites across North America.

Silver Oak invested alongside QLS's senior management team in the transaction. The existing management team will continue in their current roles with QLS and retain a significant ownership stake in the business.

"For almost 20 years QLS has served as a trusted quality partner to our customers, bringing knowledgeable and responsive teams to not only react to quality issues, but proactively prevent them before they arise. We are excited about our partnership with Silver Oak, which provides us with additional capital and expertise needed to significantly grow the company, while continuing to provide high quality service to our diverse customer base," said Terry Tidwell, President of QLS.

Greg Barr, Managing Partner at Silver Oak, said, "We are excited to partner with the experienced management team at QLS. The Company is a great platform from which to grow due to its excellent reputation backed by long-standing relationships and meaningful opportunities for expansion. We look forward to further investing in the people, infrastructure, and sales force as the Company continues to diversify into new end markets and service lines."

Please contact Greg Barr or Taylor Wood of Silver Oak for additional information.

Silver Oak invests in business, healthcare, and consumer services companies in the lower middle market, typically with EBITDA of $4 million to $25 million.

Silver Oak Services Partners, LLC
1560 Sherman Ave, Suite 1200
Evanston, IL 60201
Phone: 847-332-0400
www.silveroaksp.com

About Quality Liaison Services: QLS is a leading provider of representation and quality assurance services for original equipment manufacturers and Tier I and Tier II supplier customers across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Since 2004, QLS has been offering top-tier quality assurance services to customers across North America, currently serving 470+ customers across 270+ worksites. QLS prides itself on giving its customers confidence that all their quality needs are met to ensure smooth production cycles. For more information, visit www.qlsquality.com.

About Silver Oak Services Partners: Founded in 2005 and based in Evanston, IL, Silver Oak is a leading lower middle market private equity firm focused exclusively on service businesses. Silver Oak invests in business, healthcare, and consumer services companies in the lower middle market, typically with EBITDA of $4 million to $25 million.

Contact: Chris Tofalli
Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC
914-834-4334

SOURCE Silver Oak Services Partners, LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.