SILVER OAK SERVICES PARTNERS LEADS RECAPITALIZATION OF QUALITY LIAISON SERVICES

EVANSTON, Ill., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Oak Services Partners, LLC ("Silver Oak"), a lower middle market private equity firm focused exclusively on service businesses, announced it has led the recapitalization of Quality Liaison Services ("QLS" or the "Company") in partnership with management and co-investors.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Hendersonville, TN, QLS is a leading provider of representation and quality assurance services for OEMs and suppliers across a diverse set of end markets including medium and heavy-duty trucking, powersports, electric vehicles, construction, agriculture, aerospace, defense, and others. The Company offers a wide variety of services including supplier representation, inspection & containment, repair & rework, quality engineering, and YardGuard™. QLS currently serves over 470 customers spanning over 270 production worksites across North America.

Silver Oak invested alongside QLS's senior management team in the transaction. The existing management team will continue in their current roles with QLS and retain a significant ownership stake in the business.

"For almost 20 years QLS has served as a trusted quality partner to our customers, bringing knowledgeable and responsive teams to not only react to quality issues, but proactively prevent them before they arise. We are excited about our partnership with Silver Oak, which provides us with additional capital and expertise needed to significantly grow the company, while continuing to provide high quality service to our diverse customer base," said Terry Tidwell, President of QLS.

Greg Barr, Managing Partner at Silver Oak, said, "We are excited to partner with the experienced management team at QLS. The Company is a great platform from which to grow due to its excellent reputation backed by long-standing relationships and meaningful opportunities for expansion. We look forward to further investing in the people, infrastructure, and sales force as the Company continues to diversify into new end markets and service lines."

Silver Oak invests in business, healthcare, and consumer services companies in the lower middle market, typically with EBITDA of $4 million to $25 million.

About Quality Liaison Services: QLS is a leading provider of representation and quality assurance services for original equipment manufacturers and Tier I and Tier II supplier customers across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Since 2004, QLS has been offering top-tier quality assurance services to customers across North America, currently serving 470+ customers across 270+ worksites. QLS prides itself on giving its customers confidence that all their quality needs are met to ensure smooth production cycles. For more information, visit www.qlsquality.com.

About Silver Oak Services Partners: Founded in 2005 and based in Evanston, IL, Silver Oak is a leading lower middle market private equity firm focused exclusively on service businesses. Silver Oak invests in business, healthcare, and consumer services companies in the lower middle market, typically with EBITDA of $4 million to $25 million.

