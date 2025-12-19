Silver Palace Announces First Closed Beta Test: [Monotype] Beta Test

SINGAPORE, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Palace, a fantasy adventure ARPG built with Unreal Engine 5 by game developer and publisher Elementa, has officially opened sign-ups for the first closed beta test accompanied by a brand-new trailer. Available on PC, the upcoming [Monotype] Beta Test presents a Victorian-inspired detective adventure with combat dynamics and open world exploration in the metropolis. Sign-up for the test and pre-registration for the game are now available on the official website.

recruitment now open

This first round of testing, following the official announcement of Silver Palace in May, will introduce players to a range of new content including up to 7 playable characters, expanded urban area for exploration and Real Estate Investment system, and the mount Silverium Pegasus. Additionally, the test will feature the "Deep Cognito" combat challenge, "Case Simulation" combat challenge and various side missions hidden across the city. Players can take on high-difficulty boss encounters and experience the game's core combat mechanics.

In Silver Palace, players will assume the role of a "Detective" tasked with investigating crimes and uncovering hidden truths. They will embark on an adventure with a diverse group of partners to confront unknown enemies and unravel the mysteries in Silvernia. As various factions — from corporate monopolies and underground syndicates to royal houses and cults — vie for control of Silverium, tensions rise across the city.

Powered by Unreal Engine 5, Silver Palace features anime-style characters, an immersive combat system and a Victorian-inspired metropolis with stunning visual details. Players can switch between characters during battles to unleash powerful skills and combos. As they explore the city's sprawling environments, they'll gather evidence at crime scenes, track down targets, battle their enemies and reveal more of the stories of Silvernia.

Players interested in joining the Silver Palace [Monotype] Beta Test can sign up via the official website. Be among the first to dive into the enhanced world of Silvernia and experience its enriched urban life events and game features.

SOURCE Elementa