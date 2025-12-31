SILVER POINT CAPITAL ACQUIRES CONTROLLING INTEREST IN CLAIMS OF ONSET FINANCIAL AGAINST FIRST BRANDS GROUP

DRAPER, Utah, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Onset Financial, Inc. today announced that Silver Point Capital has acquired a controlling interest in the claims of Onset Financial, Inc. and certain of its funding partners against First Brands Group, LLC and certain of its affiliates. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Onset Financial

Founded in 2008, Onset Financial, Inc. is an industry leader in equipment leasing and financing. Onset's seasoned Management Team has decades of equipment leasing experience and key industry relationships that enable Onset to offer additional flexibility in lease structuring. For more information please call 801-878-0600 or visit www.onsetfinancial.com .

About Silver Point Capital, L.P.

Silver Point Capital, L.P. ("Silver Point") is a leading global credit investing firm founded in 2002. With a dedicated team of more than 380 employees, Silver Point oversees approximately $42 billion in investable assets across a comprehensive credit platform that includes public and private investment strategies. For more information, please visit www.silverpointcapital.com .

