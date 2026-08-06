Silver Point Leads $125 Million Term Loan Financing for Vital Farms

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Point Capital, a global leader in credit investing, today announced that its Direct Lending business led a $125 million term loan financing for Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Silver Point will serve as sole lender and administrative agent under the term loan facility.

The term loan facility was entered into in connection with a new asset-based revolving credit facility to be provided by J.P. Morgan, which together will provide Vital Farms with additional liquidity.

"Vital Farms has been a pioneer in delivering healthy, ethically sourced food at scale," said Anthony DiNello, Head of Direct Lending at Silver Point Capital. "Silver Point is pleased to provide a customized capital solution that we believe enhances Vital Farms' financial flexibility and helps unlock the company's next phase of growth."

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL) is a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with more than 625 small farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware public benefit corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' products, including shell eggs, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in more than 24,000 stores nationwide. Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of foodservice operators across the country. For more information, visit https://vitalfarms.com/.

About Silver Point

Silver Point is a leading global credit investing firm founded in 2002. With a dedicated team of over 400 employees, Silver Point oversees $50 billion in investable assets across a comprehensive credit platform that includes public and private investment strategies. Silver Point's Direct Lending business works in close partnership with both private equity-backed and sponsor-less borrowers, with a flexible mandate designed to allow clients to execute on M&A, refinancings and growth capital, among a range of transaction types. Silver Point's Direct Lending business manages over $18 billion in investable assets. For more information, please visit www.silverpointcapital.com.

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SOURCE Silver Point Capital