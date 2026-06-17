Silver Point Leads $500 Million Term Loan Financing Supporting Acquisition of KUBRA by REPAY

GREENWICH, Conn., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Point Capital, a global leader in credit investing, today announced that its Direct Lending business led a $500 million term loan financing in connection with the acquisition by Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) ("REPAY"), a leading provider of integrated payment processing solutions, of Kubra Data Transfer LTD. ("KUBRA"). Silver Point is serving as Documentation Agent in the transaction.

The total financing, which consists of a $100 million revolving credit facility and a $500 million term loan, funded the acquisition of KUBRA as well as supported the repayment of REPAY's existing revolving credit facility.

KUBRA is a leading provider of bill payment and customer communication management solutions serving some of the largest utility and government entities, touching over 40% of households in the United States and Canada. REPAY is a leading provider of integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs.

"This financing supports REPAY's acquisition of KUBRA and brings together two complementary, vertical-leading businesses," said Anthony DiNello, Head of Direct Lending at Silver Point Capital. "Silver Point is pleased to lead the facility and help structure a solution that supports the combined company as a scaled consumer bill payment provider."

REPAY announced the definitive agreement to acquire KUBRA on March 30, 2026, and completed the acquisition on June 1, 2026.

Truist Securities acted as Sole Lead Arranger on the term loan and will serve as the Administrative Agent.

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY's proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for clients, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

About KUBRA

KUBRA, founded in 1992 and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, is an industry-leading provider of customer experience management solutions to some of the largest utility, government, and insurance entities in North America. KUBRA's platform offering includes billing and payments, alerts and preference management, artificial intelligence solutions, mobile apps, and utility mapping solutions. KUBRA reaches over 40% of households in the United States and Canada, providing performance-driven value to more than 250 clients and their customers.

About Silver Point

Silver Point is a leading global credit investing firm founded in 2002. With a dedicated team of over 400 employees, Silver Point oversees over $48 billion in investable assets across a comprehensive credit platform that includes public and private investment strategies. Silver Point's Direct Lending business works in close partnership with both private equity-backed and sponsor-less borrowers, with a flexible mandate designed to allow clients to execute on M&A, refinancings and growth capital, among a range of transaction types. Silver Point's Direct Lending business manages over $18 billion in investable assets. For more information, please visit www.silverpointcapital.com.

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SOURCE Silver Point Capital